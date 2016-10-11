Charlie’s Fresh Seafood to reopen after crash gives it unwanted ‘drive-through’

Charlie’s Fresh Seafood at 926 Winchester Road will reopen on Oct. 17, three weeks after a truck slammed through the front of the building.
Patty Locker Sissle, who owns Charlie’s with her husband, Barry Sissle, posted on Facebook some photos of the destruction and called the Sept. 24 crash “the day someone thought we needed a drive-through.”
A pickup truck jumped the curb and crashed into the front window of the small seafood store at Winchester and Liberty roads.
The restaurant, popular in Lexington for its $9.75 fish sandwich special, which includes a giant fish sandwich, fries and coleslaw or hush puppies, has left a distinct hole in the hearts and stomachs of Lexingtonians who can identify a Charlie’s sandwich at 10 paces with a single sniff.
The store also sells fresh and frozen seafood.
Charlie’s Fresh Seafood was started in 1981, when Charles William Johnson, co-founder and co-owner of the store, developed the recipe for the sandwich and cut, hand-breaded and fried each one with his wife, Charlene, who was at one time the only other employee.
The Sissles bought the business after Johnson died in 2001.
Comments