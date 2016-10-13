Food Truck finale; Krispy Kreme Halloween treats

The year’s last Food Truck Friday is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Lexington Herald-Leader’s front parking lot, 100 Midland Avenue. Food trucks will include Bradford BBQ, Crank & Boom, HogFathers BBQ, Jasmine Rice, Miss Fish Eat to Live, Kentucky Strong BBQ, JHF Catering and more. There is free parking in the back parking lot and on Indiana and Short streets. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Newspapers in Education program, which helps local schools study current events.
▪ Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has a new line of Halloween treats through Oct. 31. Check out the zombie, pumpkin, spider web and caramel apple Chiller, which is a tart green apple drink swirled with Ghirardelli caramel sauce.
▪ Chipotle has brought back its Halloween special, the Boorito. From 3 p.m. to close Oct. 31, customers in costume get $3 burritos, bowls, salads or tacos.
▪ The annual Lexington Empty Bowls fundraiser for Movable Feast is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday or whenever they sell out, which is usually about 3 p.m., at Bourbon n’ Toulouse, 829 Euclid Avenue. For a $15 donation, you get a handmade bowl from KyMudworks and a meal from Bourbon n’ Toulouse. Moveable Feast prepares and delivers hot, nutritious meals five days a week to low-income people in Lexington-Fayette County who have HIV/AIDS or who are living under hospice care. Call 859-252-2867.
▪ This weekend, J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, will have specials after the races in addition to UK and NFL game-day specials: Show your Keeneland ticket and get 20 percent off your food order. Also available: $10 buckets of domestic beer, $15 buckets of craft beer (excluding Kentucky Ale Bourbon Barrel), 75-cent jumbo smoked chicken wings, and two-for-one cocktails and wine. Call 859-533-977.
▪ From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lexington Diner, 124 North Upper Street, and chef Ranada West-Riley will host the “Spay-ghetti & No Balls” fundraising dinner for spay and neuter programs at the No Kill Central Ky Regional Humane Society, 107 North Paulding Avenue in Lancaster. Tickets are $10, available in advance or at the door for the all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, with salad, bread and a drink. There will be a silent auction and more.
▪ Jessamine Growers Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Main and Rice in Wilmore, will have seasonal vegetables, sweet potatoes, honey and eggs, cut flowers, perennials and trees.
▪ Chevy Chase Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 316 South Ashland Avenue, will have cut flowers, beer cheese, muffins, seasonal produce, meat and eggs.
▪ Bluegrass Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1837 Plaudit Place, will have seasonal produce, honey, jams and jellies, baked goods, fall flowers, eggs and meat. Fall produce includes butternut squash, pumpkins, gourds, spaghetti and acorn squash, sweet potatoes, and red and white potatoes. This market will be open through October on Saturday and Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. The market at Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, is closed until next spring.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have seasonal produce, meats and eggs, bread and honey, plants and flowers.
▪ Heads up, foodies: The first issue of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street magazine, has articles on caramel oranges, charring vegetables, perfecting pie crust, run-soaked chocolate prune cake and how to fluff scrambled eggs with olive oil instead of butter. Kimball, who founded Cook’s Magazine, is filming a new public television show and recording a new public radio show at 177 Milk Street in Boston, where he will have a private cooking school. The issue is free at 177milkstreet.com. You can also sign up for the free monthly e-newsletter and more.
Comments