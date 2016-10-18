Pizza Week to offer many varied slices; OBC launches barrel-aged beer

Think you could eat some pizza? Smiley Pete Publishing, the people behind Lexington’s annual Burger Week, are launching Pizza Week Nov. 7 to 13. Restaurants will offer two off-menu slices or small pizzas for $5; each restaurant will have a meat option and a vegetarian option, and beer pairings with a Blue Stallion brew will be available for an extra cost.
Participating restaurants will include Big City Pizza Co., 1060 Chinoe Road; Blaze Pizza, 341 South Limestone; Collins Bowling, 205 Southland Drive and 750 East New Circle Road; Crust, 2573 Richmond Road; Goodfellas Pizzeria, 110 North Mill Street and 333 South Limestone; Joe Bologna’s, 120 West Maxwell Street; Lucky’s Market, 1030 South Broadway; Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, 1590 Leestown Road; Mellow Mushroom, 200 Lexington Green Circle and 503 South Upper Street; MOD Pizza, 2217 War Admiral Way; Newk’s Eatery, 3535 Nicholasville Road and 2369 Richmond Road; Brooklyn Pizza, 3330 Partner Place; Pazzo’s, 385 South Limestone; Pies & Pints, 401 West Main Street; Rolling Oven, 725 National Avenue; Uncle Maddio’s, 630 East Euclid Avenue; and Whole Foods, 161 Lexington Green Circle.
Descriptions of the pizzas will be available online and in a Lexington Pizza Week passport; collect at least three pizza stamps and submit the passport for a chance to win a pizza party. Complete the whole passport and you could win free pizza for a year from MOD. The drawing will be Nov. 15.
▪ OBC Kitchen, 3373 Tates Creek Road, will unveil a new bourbon-beer collaboration at a dinner Oct. 25. The four-course meal will feature the new Big Willy Mac, a joint project with Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery and Maker’s Mark Distillery of Loretto. For seven months, Rhinegeist aged its Wee Willy, a “wee heavy ale” brewed with honey wheat and chocolate malt, in a Maker’s Mark Private Selection barrel that Bluegrass Hospitality Group hand-selected. The resulting beer, which will be available exclusively at Drake’s restaurants beginning Nov. 1, has noticeable vanilla and caramel notes, according to BHG. Luke Cole, Rhinegeist brewer and barrel master, and Bill Samuels Jr. of Maker’s Mark will walk guests through the story of how the respective bourbon and beer expressions came to be, then guests will have a chance to sample the marriage between the two. Tickets to the dinner are $45, available online at OBCkitchen.com/bigwilly.
▪ With the closing of Sal’s Chophouse, Bluegrass Hospitality Group wants to give customers a chance to reclaim photos of special events and memories that were on the walls. If you had a photo on a wall and would like to keep it, contact Amber Cook by Oct. 31 at acook@bhglex.com.
▪ Wednesday marks the beginning of Ramsey’s Fall Harvest Festival Daze. Every day, in addition to the regular 25 fresh vegetable selections on the menu, Ramsey’s will have baked “Taybelle” variety acorn squash with brown sugar butter, grown at Gallrein Farm in Shelbyville. On alternating days, the restaurant will have both broccoli casserole and baked “Covington” variety sweet potatoes or fresh broccoli with lemon butter, and sweet potato casserole.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will celebrate Polish cuisine on Wednesday for International Night. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., you can get bigos (Stone Cross Farm kielbasa slow-simmered with cabbage, onions, bacon, celery, carrot, garlic, herbs and beer), roast chicken, pierogis, krokiety (breaded pan-fried crepes filled with mushrooms, onions and cheese), and stuffed cabbage. Call 233-0014 for more information.
▪ The Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street in Midway, returns to the southwestern French countryside for its ninth annual Classic Cassoulet dinner on Nov. 13. Every year, chef Ouita Michel begins the holiday season with the slow-cooked, one-pot meal; her version takes weeks to prepare with a traditional recipe using local lamb, confit of goose, fresh-cured pork, garlic sausage and white beans. Vegetarian cassoulet also available.
The dinner, which begins at 7 p.m., also features Capriole goat cheese bites in pastry, a salad of local lettuces with a Champagne vinaigrette, and apple galette from The Midway Bakery. Oysters on the half shell and champagne are offered a la carte to begin; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $45 plus drinks, tax and tip; reservations are required, so call 859-846-4732.
▪ Elmwood Stock Farm in Scott County now has organic pasture-raised pork. You can place orders for bacon, pork chops, pork roast, pork sausages and more on the farm’s website, ElmwoodStockFarm.com/organic-pork. Place orders at least 48 hours in advance; pork can be picked up a farmers market or at the farm, or you can have it delivered in Fayette and Scott counties.
▪ Woodford Reserve will release the latest limited edition in the Master’s Collection, Brandy Cask Finish, in November. For the 11th release in the Master’s Collection, master distiller Chris Morris began with fully mature Woodford Reserve bourbon, which was then finished in American brandy casks for nearly two years. The finished casks were batched together to create a whiskey with crisp caramel and dried fruit notes, according to the announcement. Brandy Cask Finish, at 90.4 proof, will be available in select markets with a suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle.
▪ West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth Street, is releasing a new canned beer, Pennyrile Pale Ale. It’s brewed with Mosaic and Citra hops, delivering big aromas and flavors of tropical fruit, juicy orange and pine, according to the tasting notes. The medium malt body helps carry the wide range of hop character without overwhelming. Pennyrile Pale Ale will be available in six-packs of cans and on draft throughout Kentucky and Cincinnati from Oct. 24 through March.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
