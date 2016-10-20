Take some Ramsey’s home, including broccoli casserole; Halloween brews news

Ramsey’s Country Store, next to the Ramsey’s Diner at 3090 Helmsdale Drive in the Brighton Shoppes at Man o’ War and Todds Road, is adding to its carryout heat-and-eat lineup. In addition to quiche and chicken pot pie from Missy’s, the store will now have broccoli casserole, whole meat loaf, yellow squash casserole, tomato pie, shepherd’s pie, broccoli and chicken casserole, soups, and chicken and dumplings. They also carry pints of Ramsey’s chicken salad, pimento cheese, and dressings and sauces. And, of course, they have Missy’s pies. Call 859-351-2347 to place an advance order to make sure they have on hand what you want.
▪ Wild Thyme Cooking School, 1060 Chinoe Road, will offer a special Halloween event for kids from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Kids can come in costumes for cooking, crafts, games and more. It’s $25 a child. For an additional $15, additional child care is available until 10 p.m., with a movie, popcorn and caramel apples. Call 859-523-2665 to reserve a spot.
▪ Looking for some adult Halloween treats? Traveler Beer Co. has released its pumpkin shandy, Jack-O Traveler, a seasonal craft shandy made with real pumpkin and autumn spices. It’s 4.4 percent alcohol by volume. The website, Travelerbeer.com/jack-o-traveler, has cocktail recipes, too.
Another option: Redd’s Wicked Blood Orange, with a blend of apple and juicy citrus flavors for subtle sweetness, at 8 percent alcohol by volume. Additional flavors in the Redd’s Wicked Apple limited release series will be coming in early 2017.
▪ Mark your calendars: The Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third Street, is continuing the Art Therapy Luncheon Series, featuring a catered lunch with musical entertainment. On Oct. 26, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will play, with lunch by DeRae’s Catering. On Nov. 9, the series will feature music by Ben Lacy and food by Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites. On Dec. 7, Willie Eames will play, with food from Noodles & Co. Tickets are $15, including lunch; order online at Lexingtonlyrictix.com or call 859-280-2218. Check-in and meditation begin at 11:30 a.m., with lunch at 11:45 a.m. and music at noon.
▪ On Monday , Insomnia Cookies, 433 Jersey Street, will celebrate its 100th store by offering free cookies at all of them. Get one free traditional cookie with any purchase, all day, available in store or by delivery until 3 a.m.
▪ County Seat Kitchen and Bar, 201 North Depot Street in Lebanon, will host a Farm to Table dinner from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. It’s $40; proceeds benefit New Pioneers for a Sustainable Future, a Washington County nonprofit. A cash bar is available. Call 859-336-5070 to reserve a spot.
▪ Jessamine Growers Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Main and Rice streets in Wilmore, will have seasonal vegetables, sweet potatoes, honey and eggs, cut flowers, perennials and trees.
▪ Chevy Chase Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 316 South Ashland Avenue, will have cut flowers, beer cheese, muffins, seasonal produce, meat and eggs.
▪ Bluegrass Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1837 Plaudit Place, will have seasonal produce, honey, jams and jellies, baked goods, fall flowers, eggs and meat. Fall produce includes butternut squash, pumpkins, gourds, spaghetti and acorn squash, sweet potatoes, and red and white potatoes. This market will be open through October 3 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Tuesdays.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have seasonal produce, meats and eggs, bread and honey, plants and flowers.
