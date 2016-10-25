Donut Days has spooky treats; Go Red for Women lunch tickets on sale

Donut Days Bakery, 185 Southland Drive, 814 Euclid Avenue and on the Eastern Bypass in Richmond, will have pumpkin cake doughnuts for 85 cents each or $8.50 for a dozen. Also available: hand-iced cat, bat, ghost and pumpkin cookies at $1.89 each, sugar cut-out cookies for $1.19 each or $11.90 for a dozen, and decorated cupcakes for $1.49 each or $14.90 for a dozen. Advance orders are recommended; call 859-277-9414 for Southland, 859-269-8233 for Chevy Chase and 859-623-9008 for Richmond.
▪ The annual Go Red for Women luncheon, a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, is Nov. 4 in the Lexington Center’s Heritage Hall. Tickets are $100 and include lunch at 11:30 a.m., with music from Paws & Listen, the University of Kentucky’s female a cappella group, speaker Julie Wilkes and a survivor fashion show.
From 8:30 to 11 a.m., the Discovery Village will be open, with breakouts on Heart 101, heart-healthy cooking by Tyler McNabb of Holly Hill Inn, and Art for the Heart. Register online at LexingtonGoRed.Heart.org.
▪ Enjoy dinner Friday at the Hilary J. Boone Center, 500 Rose Street, before the University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra concert at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose. To go with the evening of Richard Strauss and Richard Wagner with soprano Karen Slack at 7:30 p.m., the Boone Center will serve a buffet including beer-braised beef short ribs and chicken schnitzel. Tickets for dinner are $28, plus tax and tip. Seatings are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are required; call 859-257-1133. Symphony tickets are sold separately.
▪ Lexington cookbook author Barbara Harper Bach will be at the annual Kentucky Book Fair, Frankfort Convention Center, 405 Mero Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Her booth will feature “The Irish American Cookery Clinic” with samples of Guinness cake and Irish oatmeal muffins; “From My Mother’s Kitchen;” “Blue Ribbon Breakfasts;” and “The Sweet Confections Cooking Clinic, Cookies, Candies and Other Fancies.”
▪ Central Kentucky Tours is having a special Veterans Day Bourbon Tour on Nov. 11. If you buy one seat at full price, you can bring an active-duty military soldier or veteran for free. The tour will begin with pick-up at Beaumont Inn in Harrodsburg at 8:30 a.m., stop at Kentucky Cooperage in Lebanon for a bourbon barrel-making tour, then go on to Limestone Branch Distillery for tour and tasting. It will stop for lunch at Maker’s Mark Café (lunch is not included in price), and then a tour and tasting at Maker’s Mark. The last stop of the day will be at Wilderness Trail Distillery in Danville for tour and tasting. The tour will finish at Beaumont Inn. The owners, the Dedman family, will offer a free meal at the Old Owl Tavern to any veteran on the tour with the purchase of a meal at regular price. Tickets are $98 for non-military guests and include all distillery admissions and transportation. Limited to 14 total guests; reserve a spot online at Centralkentuckytours.com.
Central Kentucky Tours is an official sponsor of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and offers pick-up for regular daily tours at the 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington, Marriott Griffin Gate, Beaumont Inn and Shaker Village. Several tour dates to see Triple Crown winner American Pharoah at Ashford Stud in Versailles are available in October, November and December. Call 859-492-3413 for more information.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will celebrate Indian cuisine on Wednesday for International Night. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., you can get goan seafood (shrimp, scallops and corvina in coconut milk sauce with onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, chilies, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves), chicken 65 (spicy yogurt and spice marinated fried boneless chicken with red onion and cilantro), vada pav (chickpea batter fried spiced potato patties on mini buns with pickled onions, mixed greens, tomato, coriander chili sauce and choice of chutney), shahi paneer (paneer balls in rich sauce with onion, tomato, cashews, cream and spices), and vegetable dosa (chickpea flour crepes filled with a cauliflower, carrot, green pea, onion and potatoes in gravy with garlic, ginger, tomato, coconut milk and spices.) Next Wednesday: Vietnamese night.
▪ Master distiller Jim Rutledge’s 50th anniversary in the spirits industry will be celebrated with a fundraiser for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America on Nov. 5. The evening begins with a silent auction and party from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mint Julep Tours headquarters, 1631 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, and continues with an after-party and celebratory toast at 9:30 p.m. at The Silver Dollar, 1761 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville. Whiskeys for tasting will include Booker’s Rye, just named the top whiskey in the world. Tickets for the event are $150 to $250; tickets and additional details are available at Bourboncrusaders.com/jim50.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments