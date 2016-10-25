Donut Days has spooky treats; Go Red for Women lunch tickets on sale

1:13 New YMCA at Hamburg Place set to open Pause

0:45 Cat Walk before UK's game against Miss. St.

0:51 Lexington Catholic girls soccer meshing at the right time

4:58 Tyson Gay speaks at daughter Trinity Gay's funeral

1:03 Andy Barr praises new Obama anti-poverty program

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:04 Paris officer saved by bulletproof vest

2:22 Eddie Gran talks trick plays and Stephen Johnson

1:00 Serious wreck near Forbes Road