Many farmers markets wind down after this weekend, so stock up now

Bluegrass Farmers Market, will holds its last market of the year, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1837 Plaudit Place. It will have seasonal produce, honey, jams and jellies, baked goods, fall flowers, eggs and meat. Fall produce includes butternut squash, pumpkins, gourds, spaghetti and acorn squash, sweet potatoes, and red and white potatoes.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have seasonal produce, meats and eggs, bread and honey, plants and flowers. This will be the last weekend for the Sunday market on Southland; the Tuesday and Thursday market on Broadway and Maxwell will go a few more weeks. The Saturday market continues through the winter. It’s also the last weekend for some vendors, including Blue Moon Garlic, so it’s time to stock up on garlic, garlic scape pesto, garlic powder, pork and beef for the winter. Bulk orders can be placed in advance via email at garlic@bluemoongarlic.com.
On Saturday, the market will share Cheapside Park with the Wicked Wonders Market from Lexington Parks and Recreation. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can buy seasonal arts and crafts. Food trucks will be there all day. (Read more about the event and the Thriller parade on Page 5.)
▪ Jessamine Growers Farmers Market will hold its last market of the summer, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Main and Rice streets in Wilmore. There will be seasonal vegetables, sweet potatoes, honey and eggs, cut flowers, perennials and trees.
▪ Blue Stallion Brewery, 610 West Third Street, will hold its fourth annual Halloween Bash at 4 p.m. Saturday. At 6 p.m., you can compete in costume contests, including one for dogs for a $50 Blue Stallion gift card. At 9 p.m., there will be contests for best male, best female and best group costumes. The winner in each category gets a $100 Blue Stallion gift card. Liters of Oktoberfest, Helles or Dunkel are $20 in a stein with Blue Stallion’s special Halloween logo, which you get to keep. Refills are $8. Rico’s Empanadas will be there from noon to 4 p.m., and then Rolling Oven from 5 to 10 p.m.
▪ From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive, will host Yappy Hour, a fundraiser for the Lexington Humane Society, with the Lexington Bourbon Society and Maker’s Mark. Bring your dog. For a $20 donation, you get a signature cocktail, chips and queso, wings and a Maker’s Mark tasting. The family-friendly event will have contests for best dog trick and best dog costume. Reservations are required. Call 859-281-1116 to save a spot.
▪ Rolling Oven, 725 National Avenue, is now serving sandwiches and salads. The new lunch menu is available inside Mirror Twin Brewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any sandwich or any 8-inch pizza will be available for $8. Rolling Oven also has launched a Sunday brunch menu: Try six special brunch pizzas, including coffee cake, made with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and Nate’s Coffee, and drizzled with Ale-8 icing. It’s open to midnight every day.
▪ Hosting a Day of the Dead party on Nov. 1 or 2? Brown-Forman’s el Jimador has a recipe for a calaveras margarita: 1 1/2 ounces of el Jimador tequila, 1 ounce blood orange liqueur, and 2 ounces limeade juice, mixed together and poured over ice. Garnish with a lime and a blood orange wheel. Add a bit of dry ice for extra effect.
Comments