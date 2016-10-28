Wedding cake to haunt their dreams: Blood-red roses & Gothic charm

Lexington baker Martine Holzman knows how to turn a wedding upside down. Or the cake, anyway. For a Halloween-themed wedding last year in Louisville, Holzman created an astonishing six-tiered creation that wouldn’t be out of place at an Addams Family nuptials.
The cake was the idea of Louisville events planner Lauren Chitwood, whose clients, Rebecca Mattingly and Paul Cox, planned an Oct. 31, 2015, wedding.
“We thought what better way to celebrate getting married on Halloween than to have a Halloween-themed reception,” Rebecca Cox said.
Chitwood said the non-traditional reception was “about having a great time. The two of them just really love Halloween, the date was open and the 31st fell on a Saturday … It was serendipitous.”
That led her to suggest something that turned normal wedding tradition on its head: an upside-down cake, decorated to fit the theme.
“She let us run with it,” Holzman said.
The cake was covered with black fondant spiders, cats, bats, witches, Gothic tracery, headstones and more, and dripping with blood-red sugar roses. Having it lowered from a cobweb-swathed chandelier made things even more dramatic.
“The cake was amazing,” said Rebecca Cox. “When the cake was lowered from the ceiling for us to cut, ‘Carmina Burana’ was playing. ... We loved the cake concept and helped with the design.”
In reality, only one tier of the cake was cut so that the couple could feed each other their ceremonial bites. The rest of the guests were served pieces cut from a separate, similarly decorated cake, Holzman said.
After all, a swaying cake carcass hanging over the middle of the dance floor might look a bit gruesome even for Halloween.
This is the only upside-down wedding cake Martine’s Pastries has been asked to make so far. Holzman’s husband, Jim, made the video about the making of the cake and posted it to Facebook last week.
“We kept this under wraps until this Halloween. But we thought, ‘let’s see if someone else wants to do it,’” Martine Holzman said.
Holzman said it took her team of six about 24 hours to make the black, white and red cake, which weighed more than 50 pounds and cost ...?
Well, it’s “up there,” Holzman said discreetly. “A few thousand. ... I know it’s Halloween but I don’t want to scare (potential clients) that much.”
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments