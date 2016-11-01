Bourbon Barrel Ale switches to cans; new dinner menu at Stella’s

Alltech’s Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is switching its Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale from bottles to cans. The new six-packs began rolling out last week. “We are very proud to be ‘The Beer of Bourbon Country,’ and our new cans embrace that, showcasing the best ingredient in the beer: the barrel,” master brewer Ken Lee said. Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale was the third product produced by Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. and quickly became its best seller. The first shipments across state lines began in 2008 to Ohio, and now in 2016, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale can be found in 27 states, with plans for three more by the end of the year.
▪ LexArts will host Oh Happy Day! The Gospel Brunch 11 a.m. Sunday at The Carrick House, 312 North Limestone. The fundraiser will feature the University of Kentucky Black Voices Gospel Choir plus a Southern brunch, including Maker’s Mark cocktails. Tickets are $75 per person or $1,000 for a table for 10. Call 859-255-2951 for tickets or go to lexarts.org.
▪ Stella’s Kentucky Deli, 143 Jefferson Street, is rolling out a new dinner menu featuring pan-fried local duck livers; sea scallops with corn cakes and house-made jalapeño jam; a local beet, fennel and chevre salad; several risottos; and a grass-finished New York strip with red wine pan sauce, among other dishes. Dinner hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, open to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
▪ Hanna’s on Lime, 214 South Limestone, will offer its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 9. The special includes turkey, dressing, gravy, one side choice and a roll for $8.95. Hanna’s is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and parking is available. Call 859-252-6264 for delivery.
▪ Stone crab season has just started, and Lexington Seafood, 867 East High Street, has fresh crab flown in from the Gulf Coast and freshly cooked. Owner Michael Yessin’s mustard sauce also will be available. Place an order early to ensure availability. Lexington Seafood has fresh fish, shrimp, crab and all the specialty spices to cook them with. Call 859-266-8888 to place an order.
▪ Kentucky cookbook author Maggie Green will be at the Kentucky Book Fair, Frankfort Convention Center, 405 Mero Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday signing her “Kentucky Fresh Cookbook” and “Tasting Kentucky: Favorite Recipes from the Bluegrass State.” Other cookbook authors there will include Maureen Berry, signing “Salmon from Market to Plate;” Brooke Griffin, signing “Skinny Suppers: 125 Lightened-Up Healthier Meals for Your Family;” Ronni Lundy, signing “Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes;” Fred Minnick, signing “Bourbon: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of an American Whiskey;” Joy Perrine, signing “More Kentucky Bourbon Cocktails;” Helen Dedman, signing “Beaumont Inn Special Recipes;” Susan Reigler, signing “Kentucky Bourbon Country: The Essential Travel Guide;” Albert W.A. Schmid, signing “The Manhattan Cocktail: A Modern Guide to the Whiskey Classic;” Doris Settles and Dixie Hibbs, signing “Prohibition in Bardstown: Bourbon, Bootlegging & Saloons;” and Deirdre A. Scaggs, signing “The Historic Kentucky Kitchen: Traditional Recipes for Today’s Cook.”
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will celebrate Vietnamese cuisine for International Night on Wednesday. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., you can get caramel chicken, crispy pork, cashew shrimp, lemongrass tofu, and banh mi with either roast pork or lemongrass chili fried tofu. Call 859-253-0014 for more information.
▪ Fayette Mall, 3401 Nicholasville Road, will kick off the holiday season with a Wake Up Santa event, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in front of The Children’s Place. There will be sweet treats, entertainment, giveaways, story time with Santa, Mrs. Claus and special guests including performances from “The Nutcracker” by the Kentucky Ballet Theatre. The first 500 children get a free commemorative pillowcase beginning at 5 p.m., while supplies last.
▪ The Food Connection at UK will host its monthly First Friday breakfast forum from at Gorham Hall in the E.S. Good Barn on the University of Kentucky campus. Free breakfast by chef Tanya Whitehouse begins at 7:30 a.m., with a presentation at 8:30 a.m. by Eileen O’Donohue of Two Shakes Ranch in Washington County on raising lambs and sheep. Free parking is available; RSVP to Carol Spence at cspence@uky.edu.
▪ Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike in Versailles, will celebrate the release of this year’s Master’s Collection on Nov. 12 with a special dinner with master distiller Chris Morris. The event begins with cocktails alongside a cheese and shaved ham tasting at 6 p.m., a tour of the distillery at 6:30 p.m., and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Menu includes seared scallops au masters, cedar ring organic kale salad with roasted Happy Jack’s butternut squash and Ayer’s Orchard apple chips, grilled tenderloin of venison, with Master’s Collection flaming crème brûlée for dessert. Each course is paired with a Woodford Reserve Craft cocktail. Tickets are $125 each plus tax and tip. Reservations are required; go to Woodfordreserve.com/events.
