Bakeries say voters deserve donuts and other election day specials

Need some sugary carbs for Election Day on Tuesday? Donut Days, 185 Southland Drive and 814 Euclid Avenue, have you covered with red, white and blue doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and cakes. Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut to anyone with an “I Voted” sticker. Most Lexington bakeries will be open as early as the polls with election day goodies. But one place you can’t get them, on Election Day or any other Tuesday, is Spalding’s Bakery, 760 Winchester Road. “We’ve been closed on Tuesdays since World War II,” said owner Martha Spalding. “During the war, food was rationed, so grocery stores closed on Wednesdays. My grandparents closed a day earlier so they could be open on Wednesdays. They did a lot of bread business on Wednesdays.”
▪ Feeling conflicted about the election? BurgerFi, 141 Rojay Drive, has the burger for you. Come in Tuesday wearing your “I Voted” sticker and you can get the Conflicted Burger (an Angus pattie and a veggie pattie, with American and white cheddar cheese) for $5. Limit one per guest.
▪ Wild Thyme Cooking, 1060 Chinoe Road, will have an Election Day kids’ camp on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $55 per child. And on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m., there will be a Chefs in Training class for ages 7 to 14 on healthy Thanksgiving sides and holiday table etiquette for $35 per child. Sign up for classes online at wildthymecooking.com or call 859-523-2665.
▪ The UK Food Connection, 440 Hilltop Avenue, and the Mary Todd Lincoln House are hosting a special dinner 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Lincoln’s Kitchen: Food from the Presidential Years will feature period recipes served by the Lincolns. Chef Tanya Whitehouse will demonstrate how to prepare each dish as the four-course meal is served. The menu is online at mtlhouse.org/events.html. Reservations are required as seating is limited to 30. Tickets are $65 for Mary Todd Lincoln House members; $75 for non-members. For reservations call 859-233-9999 or go to tinyurl.com/LincolnsKitchen.
▪ Belle’s Cocktail House, 156 Market Street, has opened its new rooftop bar. A grand opening is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday. And in the upstairs Hunt Club event space, the bar has been pushed back and expanded considerably, said owners Seth and Justin Thompson, Larry Redmon and Bob Eidson. The new second-floor bar is 24 feet long. Both the second floor and the rooftop bar will be available for private events.
▪ Grimes Mill Winery, 6707 Grimes Mill Winery, will have a wine and chocolate pairing from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. For $15 per person, you can taste five wines paired with chocolates from Heavenly Confectionery. To reserve a spot, call 859-543-9691.
▪ For November, Greentree Tea Room, 521 West Short Street, will have lobster bisque; sweet potato scone with honey butter and Fayette cream; turkey à la Turk with cranberry relish; cheddar with caramelized onion, curried egg salad and cucumber tea sandwiches; citrus spice panna cotta, chocolate drop cookies and brown sugar cake with caramel frosting; and winter blend tea. Open for luncheon tea at noon Wednesday through Saturday. Reservations are required. Call 859-455-9660.
▪ I’ll be on Food, News and Chews Radio, WVLK-AM 590, 1 p.m. Saturday, talking local restaurant and food news with chef Jeremy Ashby, Sylvia Lovely, and Tony “Twitch” Longo, so tune in.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheapside Park, will have seasonal produce, meats and eggs, bread and honey, and more. The market will go year ’round.
▪ The Lexington Bourbon Society will host the Lexington Bourbon Experience from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the National Horse Show at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. In the Gracie Street Garden you can sample expressions for free from Alltech’s Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Four Roses Bourbon Distillery and Maker’s Mark Distillery while you watching world-class show jumping competition in the ring. On Saturday there also will be a Breeders’ Cup World Championships viewing party. Tickets to the horse show are $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday; available at the door or online at nhs.org.
▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Center Circle, will be the lunch pit stop for the Blankets & Blessings Revival Run, a charity run of antique cars to help the homeless, on Saturday hosted by Shelby’s Way, a non-profit that works to bring awareness to the prevention of suicide. If you’re a car enthusiast stop by for lunch and check it out. The restaurant also will serve as a collection point for new or gently used blankets, toiletry items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream, razors, shampoo, deodorant and soap throughout November. Call 859-533-9777 for more information.
