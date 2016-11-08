Kentucky Society’s inauguration ball goers get bourbon, food by Ouita Michel

No matter which party wins the election, they will have something to celebrate in Washington. The Kentucky Society’s 2017 Bluegrass Ball will feature restaurateur and chef Ouita Michel as executive chef, as well as a Kentucky Bourbon Trail reception featuring tastings with legendary members of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.
The Jan. 18 ball will be the Kentucky Society of Washington’s 18th quadrennial celebration to honor Kentucky and the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. Michel’s Kentucky-inspired menu highlights produce and products local to the state. Tickets are $300-$350 each; order online at kentuckysocietyofwashington.com/.
▪ Want to get a jump on Thanksgiving baking? Wild Thyme Cooking, 1060 Chinoe Road, will have a fall baking classics workshop 6 p.m. Thursday with guest chef Jessica Van Houten-Jones from Dutch’s Bake Shop, 185 Pasadena Drive. Learn to make pumpkin scones, classic German pretzels, and a delicious spice cake. Class is $50; sign up online at wildthymecooking.com.
And if you’re looking for someone else to do some (or all) of your holiday cooking, Wild Thyme is taking orders for everything from fully prepared turkeys, sides, salads, soups, rolls, desserts and more, including specialties such as Kentucky corn pudding, butternut squash casserole, giblet gravy, homemade cranberry sauce, corn chowder, mushroom bisque, and Cajun honey butter-injected smoked turkeys. Pick up available until 4 p.m. Nov. 23. Place orders online or call 859-523-2665.
▪ Bayou Bluegrass Catering will host a Thanksgiving buffet at Copper Roux, 861 South Broadway, with reservations available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 859-523-7915 to make a reservation. The full menu is available online at bayoubluegrass.com. Buffet is $34 for adults, $16.50 for children 8 and younger, free for children 3 and younger, and $29.50 for seniors 65 and over, plus bar, tax and tip.
Bayou Bluegrass also offers Thanksgiving catering, including Cajun fried, honey smoked or traditional baked turkeys, honey glazed and country hams, smoked beef brisket, sides, sauces and desserts. Prices and menu available online at bayoubluegrass.com. Pick up or delivery available. Call 859-523-7915 to place an order or for more information.
▪ Broomwagon Coffee & Bikes, 800 North Limestone, will hold a “Cranksgiving” food drive/bike ride Saturday. It’s a checkpoint-style informal bike race where riders purchase various canned goods at each specified location. There is no registration fee, but riders should bring money to purchase food items off the provided list. There are prizes for various feats such as the “Heavy Hauler” for someone who gathers above and beyond the list of items. The food collected will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Competitors will ride 11-13 miles; cruising riders, 3-5 miles. Registration starts at 2 p.m. at Thoroughbred Park, Midland and Main. Ride begins at 2:30 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. at Broomwagon.
▪ Donut Days, 185 Southland Drive, 814 Euclid Avenue and 330 Eastern Bypass in Richmond, will have Thanksgiving goodies to order ahead of time, including butter biscuits (two dozen pull-apart light and fluffy biscuits for $5.18), butterflake rolls (a dozen big popover-style roll with real butter for $3.99), and sugar cut-out and iced cookies. Call 859-277-9414 to order at Southland, 859-269-8223 to order at Chevy Chase, or 859-623-9008 to order in Richmond.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will celebrate French cuisine for International Night on Wednesday. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. you can get trout amandine, chicken in puff pastry, champagne brie crepes with or without chicken, vegetable cassoulet, and pissaladiere. Call 859-253-0014. Next week: Jamaican night.
▪ Heaven Hill Distillery has released a special 20-year-old bourbon, Heaven Hill Select Stock 20th Anniversary Fire Edition, produced at the original distillery in Bardstown that commemorates the perseverance of Heaven Hill after the 1996 fire that destroyed seven warehouses, including more than 90,000 barrels of bourbon, and the distillery.
The limited edition bottling is available at the Bourbon Heritage Center in Bardstown and at limited Kentucky retailers. Bottled at 96 proof in honor of the year of the fire, this bourbon is blended from four pre-fire barrels aged in Warehouse V for 20 years, just adjacent to the site of the fire, according to the company. Suggested retail price is about $200 for a 750 ml bottle.
