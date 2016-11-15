Nothing Bundt Cakes opens with cupcake size to 10-inch round treats

If you like Bundt cakes, big or small, there is a new bakery in coming to Lexington that is just for you.
Melanie Leach and Kirsten Jenkins are opening Nothing Bundt Cakes at 2358 Nicholasville Road on Nov. 16. This will be the second store in Kentucky. Cakes range in size from cupcake-sized Bundtinis to 10-inch Bundt cakes, with a variety of flavors and decorations available. Call 859-368-9042 to place an order.
A tiered version also is available; that’s a popular option for weddings, Leach said.
▪ Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Drive, will have a Thanksgiving buffet on Nov. 24. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the cafe will have bourbon-brined turkey with confit of leg and thigh, turkey gravy, stuffed squash (vegan), grilled vegetable quinoa lasagna (vegetarian), cranberry-orange relish, steamed green beans, roasted Brussels sprouts, Good Foods corn pudding, local winter squash gratin, maple roasted beets, roasted sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, classic stuffing and carrot ginger bisque. Available for $9.99 a pound.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with grab-and-go options for Thanksgiving take-out, including whole pumpkin pies. Good Foods is continuing its holiday sampling with different items Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Lexington Seafood, 867 East High Street, will have freshly shucked Blue Point oysters from the Chesapeake Bay for Thanksgiving, great for cooking. Smoked salmon also will be available throughout the holiday season. Place orders early; call 859-266-8888.
▪ The 21c Museum Hotel Lexington and Lockbox, 167 West Main Street, will offer a four-course menu with wine and cocktail pairings for Thanksgiving, available from 1 to 7 p.m. Executive chef Jonathan Searle will prepare a choice of sorghum-glazed ham or herb-roasted pasture-raised turkey, accompanied by cornbread stuffing with fennel sausage and sage, roasted heirloom carrots with pecans and dill or Lockbox macaroni and pimento cheese.
Dinner is $40 per person; children under 12 can choose a special menu for $20 and leftovers can be purchased as an add-on to your order for $10 per person. Seating is limited. Call 859-899-6860 for reservations.
▪ Wallace Station Deli, 3854 Old Frankfort Pike in Midway, will have a takeout Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. The menu includes roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and for dessert, pecan or pumpkin pie. Cost is $26.99 per person. To order, call 859-846-5161, or e-mail manager@wallacestation.com. Order deadline is 8 p.m. Nov. 21. Pickup is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23.
▪ The Midway Bakery, 510 South Winter Street in Midway, is offering scratch-made Thanksgiving baked goods, including pies such as chocolate bourbon pecan, pumpkin, pecan, peanut butter mousse and bourbon buttermilk chess; dinner rolls, mini buttermilk biscuits, cookies, scones and fresh bread. Order deadline is 4 p.m. Nov. 21. Call 859-846-4336.
▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, will offer half-price bottles of wine for Wine Down Wednesday from 3 p.m. to close. Select appetizers are $6 and all drinks are $1 off daily from 3 to 6 p.m. The restaurant has a new cocktail menu featuring craft cocktails, martinis and mules. Call 859-533-9777 for more information or reservations.
▪ Lucky’s Market, 1030 South Broadway, will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from all Lucky’s brand products purchased between Nov. 9 and Dec. 14 to GleanKY in order to help provide fresh meals to those in need during the holiday season. In addition, between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, all Lucky’s brand products will be on sale for 50 percent off their regular price. Stock up on your favorite staples like cookies, sriracha sauce, pasta and more and give back to your community. Lucky’s also is taking orders for holiday turkeys and meal items. Call 859-687-7708.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will feature Jamaican cuisine for International Night on Wednesday. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. you can get stamp and go with ackee or vegetarian (either salt cod, onion, chili fritters or sweet potato habanero corn fritters with cilantro lime aioli), jerk pork, curry chicken, vegetable patties, or stew peas. Call 859-253-0014 for more information or reservations. Next Wednesday: Balkan night.
▪ Grace Café, 219 South Fourth Street in Danville, is now open every day. The nonprofit, pay-what-you-can café serves fresh, farm-to-table nutritious food Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., serves family dinner 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, and serves brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Go to Gracecafeky.org for information.
▪ Papa’s Pilar Rum, inspired by Ernest Hemingway, has launched in Kentucky. Late Angel’s Envy master distiller Lincoln Henderson advised on formula creation for the super-premium duo of rums (there is an 84-proof Blonde and an 86-proof Dark), which are hand-selected from the Caribbean, Central America and the U.S. for their age, character and maturity, and then solera aged and blended using American Oak bourbon barrels, port wine casks, and Spanish sherry casks for deeper flavor. Suggested retail prices are about $30 for Blonde and about $40 for Dark.
▪ After Dec. 9, the LexGo Eat column will be in the paper once a week, in Friday’s Weekender section. Submit food and restaurant news to Cheryl Truman, ctruman@herald-leader.com or 859-231-3202. Deadline for inclusion in the Friday column is noon on Tuesday.
