Louie’s Wine Dive opening at Euclid and High; new brewery in NoLi

Louie’s Wine Dive, which specializes in “making wine fun,” is expected to open Sunday at 854 East High Street, the corner of Euclid Avenue and High Street most recently occupied by the Macho Nacho. The menu will feature seasonal favorites for lunch and dinner every day, and brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will have an expansive wine and spirits list. The restaurant is expected to offer valet parking in a nearby parking garage. It’s part of a chain that has has restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa; Indianapolis, Kansas City and Clayton, Mo.; Omaha, Neb.; and Overland Park, Kansas. Founder Whitney VinZant has ties to Lexington; his wife, Emily Cox, is a former Miss Kentucky and is the niece of WLEX-TV news anchor Nancy Cox.
▪ A new brewery has opened in Lexington. Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court in the NoLi District, is open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. A grand opening is planned for 11 a.m. to midnight Dec. 17, co-owner Merna Brown said. Her partners in the brewery include fellow homebrewer Kevin Richey, and William Hacker and Danny Hadded. Her husband, John Brown, is the brewer. The brewery plans to have at least five of its own brews on tap in its taproom by the grand opening. It also carries local craft beers, among others. Call 859-368-7064 for more information.
▪ Speaking of wine, at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Kentucky Wineries Association and Kentucky Department of Agriculture Grape and Wine Council will honor the winners of the annual Commissioner’s Cup at the third annual Commissioner’s Cup Gala at the Speed Art Museum, 2035 South Third Street in Louisville. Tickets are $50, available at LouisvilleTickets.com. The event will include tastings of the gold-medal winning wines: Atwood Hill Vidal Blanc (dry white), Rising Sons Cataldo’s Salute (dry red), Equus Run Bluegrass Blush Sparkling (rosé/blush), Baker Bird Silver Swallow (sweet/dessert/fruit), and Cave Hill Reserve Chambourcin (boutique). Hors d’oeuvres from Wiltshire at the Speed and a souvenir wine glass are included.
▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, is now offering a larger bourbon selection and new craft cocktails, including the Stagger Lee, featuring bourbon, Aperol, Dolin Rouge, Regans bitters and orange peel. Also, select appetizers are available for $6 from 3 to 6 p.m. Call 859-533-9777 for reservations.
▪ Even around Thanksgiving, sometimes you just want a burger. The Burger Basket Card from Dealsaver is back. Order it at Kentucky.com, and for $20 you get a cheeseburger or hamburger with a side at Wallace Station, Smash Burger, Winchell’s, O’Neill’s, Chatham’s Southern Comfort Food and Locals’.
▪ This week, just in time for the holidays, Bonefish Grill, 2341 Sir Barton Way, debuted a Winter White Cosmo, a classic winter-favorite cocktail made with Icelandic Reyka vodka, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime.
▪ After Dec. 9, the LexGo Eat column will be in the paper once a week, in Friday’s Weekender section. Submit food and restaurant news to Cheryl Truman, ctruman@herald-leader.com or 859-231-3202. Deadline for inclusion in the Friday column is noon Tuesday.
Comments