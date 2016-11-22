Carson’s Food & Drink opening Sunday on East Main

Carson’s Food & Drink, 362 East Main, plans to open Nov. 28 for dinner, according to owner Mark Fichtner. Under executive chef Larry Hunter, Carson’s will have a wide-ranging menu from starters (such as béarnaise truffle fries and soft pretzel bread with oven-baked beer cheese), salads and soups, sandwiches and burgers, entrees such as steaks, seafood and barbecue pork belly macaroni and cheese, and desserts. Open for lunch and dinner; reservations available on OpenTable.com. Call 859-309-3039 for more information.
Carson’s also will have an extensive drinks menu, including Prohibition cocktails, local craft beer and wine. The restaurant, which will have seating for 171, will feature outdoor dining around a fireplace as well as indoor seating with a bar, and special murals highlighting the Bluegrass connection to bourbon.
▪ Table Three Ten, 310 West Short, has a new chef: Stephen Holden, who was most recently at Lockbox at 21c Lexington, and also worked at National Provisions and the Apiary, started in October. Owner Daniel Marlowe said Holden “likes to keep things simple. He’s a big fan of letting flavors speak for themselves.”
Marlowe said they are cooking six or seven specials on most nights and plan to rekindle the restaurant’s cheese and charcuterie program. Also, they plan to schedule wine, beer and whiskey dinners over the winter and will resume farm-to-table dinners in May.
▪ Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike in Versailles, will offer a holiday lunch buffet created by chef-in-residence Ouita Michel and chef de cuisine Nat Henton. Guests have two ticket options for the holiday lunch: lunch only for $35 per person, or lunch plus tour for $42 per person. The lunches are available Wednesday through Sunday, beginning Nov. 26 through Dec. 23. Seatings at noon and 1:30 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome when space is available; go to woodfordreserve.com/distillery to make your reservation.
Buffet menu includes salads, soup, bourbon honey-glazed ham, smoked breast of turkey, corn pudding, scalloped potatoes, green beans almandine, cheese broccoli casserole, desserts and more.
Or you can come to the distillery for a holiday dinner, Nov. 26 through Dec. 17, beginning at 6 p.m. with a tour. Menu includes seared scallops or grilled tenderloin of beef, desserts and more. Dinner is $72 per person; reservations required. Make a reservation at woodfordreserve.com/distillery.
▪ Equus Run Vineyards, 1280 Moores Mill Road in Midway, has released its 16th annual collectors’ edition of the Holiday Blush wine. This year’s version features a photo of a mare and foal by local horse photographer Marc Manning of Versailles. “This wine release is fun to celebrate the beautiful landscape of Kentucky and our rich horse heritage,” said Cynthia Bohn, winemaker and owner of Equus Run. This year’s sweet blush wine is a light-bodied aromatic rose with a fruity palate of strawberry, raspberry and bing cherry notes, according to the tasting notes. Available at the winery, local liquor outlets or through Republic National Distributing. Call 859-846-9463 for more information.
▪ Are you frying your Thanksgiving turkey this year? Recycle your used cooking oil for free at the Gobble Grease Toss, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Redwood Cooperative School, 3534 Tates Creek Road. Cooking oil will be used by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research for a National Science Foundation project developing diesel and jet fuel. Bring the oil in a disposable container with a lid.
Never pour oil or grease down sink drains. It can solidify and clog pipes in your home. Oil and grease can even clog the city sewer lines, leading to sanitary sewer overflows — the discharge of untreated sewage into streets, yards and creeks. Cooking oil also can be disposed by hardening it in the refrigerator and placing it in your green trash cart. For more information, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or 859-425-2255 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen.
▪ After Dec. 9, the LexGo Eat column will be in the paper once a week, in Friday’s Weekender section. Submit food and restaurant news to Cheryl Truman, ctruman@herald-leader.com or 859-231-3202. Deadline for inclusion in the Friday column is noon on Tuesday.
