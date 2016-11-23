Small Business Saturday; order Greek pastry

In honor of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, Saul Good Restaurant and Pub will offer a 10 percent discount on all food and donate 10 percent of the proceeds to Lighthouse Ministries, which provides meals, housing and support for those in need of drug, alcohol and vocational rehab. Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop at local businesses.
“This is an important day for small businesses everywhere, so we wanted to take this opportunity to thank our customers and community for their constant support,” Saul Good owner Rob Perez said. The promotion is available at all locations: 3801 Mall Road at Fayette Mall, 1808 Alysheba Way at Hamburg Pavilion, and 123 North Broadway downtown. Excludes alcohol, kids’ meals and to-go orders.
▪ The holidays mean special baked goods and it’s time for the bake sale at the Panagia Pantovasilissa Greek Orthodox Church, 3001 Tates Creek Road. It’s 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, or until they sell out. And they will sell out, but you can advance-order items through Nov. 30 at Goclex.org/Bake-Sale/bakesale.html. Items for sale include European cookies, pastichio (a kind of Greek lasagna), baklava, chocolate baklava, kataife (a rolled shredded wheat dessert filled with chopped nuts and dipped in honey), kourambiethes (almond cookies), koulourakia (a buttery cookie), spanakopita, tiropita (like spinach pie without the spinach), and Greek sweet bread. Call 859-266-1921.
▪ Also for Small Business Saturday: J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, will offer $50 gift cards for $40. 859-533-9777.
▪ Clawdaddy’s, 128 North Broadway, will add a lobster hot Brown to the menu on Monday. 859-258-2529 for orders.
▪ Zaxby’s has opened at 1115 South Broadway. Hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
▪ J2C Asian Bistro has opened at 561 South Broadway, in The Lex. Owner Janice Cheng is the daughter of the previous owners of Cheng’s Chinese Restaurant at 3101 Clays Mill Road. J2C Asian Bistro is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m., with a menu including Hong Kong-style entrees. 859-303-8330.
▪ Marikka’s, 411 Southland Drive,will have a Black Friday closeout on all bottled beers and draft beers on Nov. 25; afterward, the restaurant will close for remodeling the rest of the year.
▪ For December, Greentree Tea Room, 521 West Short Street, will have tomato bisque; cranberry and white chocolate scone with Fayette cream; chicken cordon bleu with mornay sauce; Parmesan tomato rounds, cucumber-dill and ham salad tea sandwiches; Amish sugar cookies, Kentucky bourbon balls and jam cake; and assam tea. Luncheon tea at noon Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment. Reservations required; call 859-455-9660.
▪ In conjunction with Light Up Bardstown, Barton 1792 Distillery, 501 Cathedral Manor, will give lantern-lit tours every 30 minutes, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will serve free hot cocoa and other refreshments in the distillery’s visitors center. 502-331-4879.
▪ After Dec. 9, the LexGo Eat column will be in the paper once a week, in Friday’s Weekender section. Submit food and restaurant news to Cheryl Truman, ctruman@herald-leader.com or 859-231-3202. Deadline for inclusion in the Friday column is noon Tuesday.
Comments