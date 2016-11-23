Small Business Saturday; order Greek pastry

1:08 Truck crashes into tree and catches fire Pause

0:51 Sober dorm, other services possible for UK students with substances abuse issues

1:05 John Calipari: He went to Louisville, he doesn't read

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

1:40 Eight things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:34 Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin

0:57 Stephen Johnson says knee feels good