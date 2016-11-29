Pumpkin roll, yule logs at Martine’s Pastries open house

Martine’s Pastries, 1039 Industry Road, will have a holiday open house 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, with samples. Items available for advance order until 4 p.m. Dec. 24 include pumpkin roll, scones (blueberry, cranberry orange and cheddar maple bacon), pumpkin cheesecake, decorated sugar cookies and gingerbread cookie families, pies and Martine’s signature Grand Marnier Bûche de Noël, or yule log. Visit the shop and choose from the holiday selections. Call 859-231-9110.
▪ Looking for the perfect gift for a bourbon lover on your list? Kroger will offer customers the chance to buy one of 250 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. Forty participating Kroger Wine and Spirit Shoppes (including six in Lexington plus Winchester, Richmond, Mount Sterling, Versailles and Georgetown) are accepting entries now for drawings at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Customers can enter once a day at each store. Bottles range from 10-year-old Rip Van Winkle (about $60) to 23-year-old Family Reserve (about $235.)
▪ Windy Corner Market and Restaurant, 4595 Bryan Station Road, is celebrating the holidays with two events. The Windy Corner Hanging of the Greens is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. A free spaghetti dinner for children 10 and younger will be served. Dinner special that night will be shrimp or crawfish étouffée. The Windy Corner Holiday Open House is 5 p.m. Dec. 5. The event includes music by the Pawpaw Pickers and samples from The Midway Bakery. Vendors include Kentucky Enterprises jams and books, Back Porch hot sauces, Summer Starts Here honey of Georgetown, Singing Hills Goat Farm soaps and lotions, cookbook author Mary Parlanti, and more. Call 859-294-9338.
▪ Hanna’s on Lime, 214 South Limestone, will have its annual holiday dinner on Dec. 7. The special includes turkey, dressing, gravy, one side choice and a roll for $8.95. Hanna’s is open 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Parking is available. Call 859-252-6264 for delivery. Hanna’s will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 27 through Jan. 9.
▪ Lexington cookbook author Barbara Harper Bach will be selling her “The Sweet Confections Cooking Clinic, Cookies, Candy and Other Fancies” and “The Christmas Clinic” cookbooks, with sweet samples from each, at the City National Bank Christmas vendors fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at 3750 Palomar Centre Drive.
▪ Buffalo Trace Distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, will host the 18th annual Lighting of the Trace on Dec. 1 with cookies and hot chocolate, carols, Christmas stories read by Santa’s elves, and pictures with Santa. The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a candlelight tour of the distillery. Santa will return Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Single Oak Room, on the upper level of the visitors center. You can drive through the grounds nightly from dusk to 11 p.m. Dec. 1 through Jan. 2.
▪ The UK College of Agriculture’s First Friday on Dec. 2 will feature Jeremy Porter of the Tweens Coalition talking about the Fresh Stop Markets. The monthly event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with a free breakfast at the E.S. Good Barn on the UK campus. RSVP to Carol Spence at cspence@uky.edu.
▪ Bourbon educator Tim Knittel is starting a monthly bourbon series at Brontë Bistro, 161 Lexington Green, with Bourbon 101 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Tasting will include a flight of six spirits, including a corn whiskey, a traditional bourbon, a premium bourbon, a rye whiskey and one of the new “finished” bourbons. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and afterward you can get dinner for 20 percent off. Tickets are $30. Call 859-422-1429 to reserve a seat.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
