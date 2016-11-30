Northside Jalapeño’s closing Saturday; owner looking for new spot

Jalapeño’s on New Circle, the original one, is closing after Saturday. The property at 295 West New Circle Road, will be developed, according to restaurant owner Abel Melendez.
“They’re going to tear down the building,” he said. On Saturday, the restaurant will serve food but not alcohol, he said.
Melendez said Wednesday that he’s looking for a new spot to reopen. The restaurant had been there since 1992. The other Jalapeño’s restaurants, which are also owned by the Melendez family
– on Mapleleaf and off Broadway – are not going anywhere, he said.
Longtime customers have been upset by the restaurant’s demise, he said.
“Especially all the horse industry, because there’s nothing on this side of town to cater them,” he said. He said one or two of the farm owners have been trying to help him find a new spot. He said he’s been in contact with the owners of the building on Euclid where the former Rincon Mexicano restaurant closed earlier this year.
