Celebrate brownies; Country Boy chili cookoff benefits God’s Pantry

Did you remember National Brownie Day (Dec. 8)? Never to late to celebrate this important holiday. Try Sheila G. Mains’ recipe for her Signature Brownies, from her new book, “Sheila G’s Butter & Chocolate.” Another to try: her cookie dough brownies, which add a layer of cookie and chocolate topping to the basic brownie.
▪ For the holiday season, BurgerFi, 141 Rojay Drive, will debut a new grilled cheese burger melt featuring two patties, caramelized onions, and aged Swiss and American cheese with three griddled buns. It will be available only through Jan. 29. Through Jan. 1, for every $25 spent on BurgerFi gift cards, you get a free $5 bonus card.
▪ Country Boy Brewing, 436 Chair Avenue, is hosting its fourth annual chili cookoff, a fundraiser for God’s Pantry Food Bank, from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Vote for your favorite among 50 chili recipes. The fee is $7 for one vote, or $5 for two or more canned goods. You can buy additional votes. All money goes to God’s Pantry.
▪ The Galt House, 140 North Fourth Street in Louisville, has holiday season dining events, including Breakfast with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 and 17 for $40 a child, $20 adult (includes tickets to Christmas with the Galt House); Christmas Tea with the Snow Fairy Princess, 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 17 for $35 (includes tickets to Christmas with the Galt House. Buy tickets online at Christmasatthegalthouse.com/tickets.
▪ Alfalfa, 141 East Main Street, will feature Guatemalan cuisine Wednesday for International Night. After 5:30 p.m. you can get carne guisada, shrimp pepian, vegetarian or chicken tamales, chiles rellenos, and vegetarian or roast pork tacos. Call 859-253-0014. Next: Cambodian cuisine.
▪ Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos has opened inside Best Friend Bar at 500 Euclid Avenue. The shop offers delivery, take-out and eat-in burritos, quesadillas and more. Girlsgirlsgirls has expanded its delivery zone to include Kenwick, Chevy Chase and Bell Court neighborhoods. Order online at Girlsgirlsgirlsburritos.com.
▪ Carson’s Food & Drink at 362 East Main Street has received its alcoholic beverage license and opened this week for lunch and dinner.
▪ Martine’s Pastries, 1039 Industry Road, will have decorated Christmas three-layer cakes. Choose from yellow raspberry, champagne strawberry, triple chocolate or pistachio flavors. Cake sizes are six-inch for $28 (serves 6 to 8) and 9-inch for $48 (serves 12 to 14). For a specific flavor or holiday design, call ahead at 859-231-9110.
▪ Azur Restaurant, 3070 Lakecrest Circle in Beaumont Center, will hold a holiday “Feast of the Seven Fishes” at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. The menu includes fried calamari, garlic marinated shrimp and mussels salad, risotto with grilled octopus, linguine with clams, and more. It’s $65 plus tax and gratuity; unlimited table wine is $20.95. Call 859-296-1007.
▪ Native Kentuckian Maggie Green will discuss her new book, “Tasting Kentucky: Favorite Recipes from the Bluegrass” at the Dec. 15 Kentucky Proud Evening: Local Authors and Foods event. The Kentucky Proud evening is at 5 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Office at 1140 Red Mile Road and requires a $5 registration fee for recipe samples from Maggie Green’s cookbooks. Call 859-257-5582.
▪ The Lexington Bourbon Society has two upcoming events: one at The Sage Rabbit at 438 South Ashland Avenue on Dec. 13 rom 6:30-8:30 p.m. and another at BRU Burger Bar at 3010 Lakecrest Circle on Dec. 14 from 6:30-9 p.m.
The Sage Rabbit Event includes cocktails such as the “Bunny Boilermarker” and food including smoked beef brisket with herbed biscuit, orange and chili glazed scallop on a chevre grit cake and roasted root vegetable tart. Tickets are $26 per person, $21 for a bourbon society member. Reservations can be made at (859)523-2095.
The BRU Burger Bar event will be a 2016 Social Sipper and fundraiser for Toys for Tots. BRU will provide appetizers and a Lexington Bourbon Society discount.
▪ After Dec. 9, the LexGo Eat column will be once a week, in Friday’s Weekender. Submit food and restaurant news to Cheryl Truman, ctruman@herald-leader.com or 859-231-3202. Deadline for inclusion in the Friday column is noon Tuesday.
Signature Brownies
From “Sheila G’s Butter & Chocolate”
2 cups (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips
6 tablespoons salted butter
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon 100 percent baking cocoa
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8X8-inch pan and set aside.
Microwave the chocolate chips and butter in a microwave-safe bowl on high for 30 seconds; remove and stir. Return to the microwave if not completely melted and microwave in 15-second intervals until smooth and creamy. (Do not overheat or the chocolate will scorch.)
Mix together the eggs, vanilla, and sugar in a separate bowl using an electric mixer set on the lowest speed or a spatula. Blend the egg mixture into the melted chocolate mixture until well combined.
Add the flour, baking powder, salt, and cocoa to the chocolate mixture and mix well by hand or using the lowest setting on the mixer. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 30 minutes, until the edges are crisp and the center is completely flat with a crackly surface.
Cool completely, and then cut into 9 squares. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months.
Comments