Whey your options in 2017 food trends, including a cauliflower ‘steak’

The James Beard Foundation has weighed in with its food trends for 2017.
Here they are: Classic French cuisine is back. Acid whey, the waste produced by Greek yogurt, is going to become a legitimate food ingredient. And, most stunning of all, “Cauliflower is the new kale,” according to the foundation’s blog. You will be eating roasted whole cauliflower and cauliflower “steaks” as stand-alone entrees. Your pizza crust might be ground cauliflower.
Sorghum will become the new “it” grain. Frybread will become popular in restaurants, which means fancy restaurants will catch up with what we in Kentucky knew all along: Hushpuppies make the meal.
▪ Rock House Brewing will have its grand opening Saturday. Rock House, just off North Limestone at 119 Luigart Court, joins the growing roster of stores in the North Limestone (NoLi) district, including Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes, Minton’s at 760, Fleet Street Hair Shoppe and Charmed Life Tattoo.
Rock House will open with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. There will be a corn hole tournament, food trucks and live music, along with at least five Rock House beers on tap: Cream Ale, Red Rye PA, Double IPA, American Pale Ale and a Christmas Warmer. A special limited release will be tapped at 7 p.m.
▪ Bourbon n’ Toulouse and Chevy Chase Inn on Euclid Avenue are having a fundraiser on Friday for God’s Pantry.
From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Bourbon n’ Toulouse will be collecting nonperishable food items and financial donations. Bring in five food items or donate $5 to God’s Pantry, and Bourbon n’ Toulouse will give you a plate of Cajun food for only $5.
Chevy Chase Inn will hold its annual Christmas caroling party from 6 to 9 p.m. The hat will be passed for God’s Pantry, followed by live music from Roger BonDurant. Holiday costumes and Christmas sweaters are encouraged.
▪ The Midway Bakery will have its final Christmas Kitchen open house 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with samples, hot cider and a menu of holiday treats. Specials include an orange cranberry biscotti with Kentucky wild seedling pecans, cranberry streusel bar, bourbon butter cupcake, cinnamon chip loaf cake and lime berry cheesecake bar. Also, find the bakery’s classic Kentucky Jam Cake, served during the holidays at the Holly Hill Inn in Midway.
Kentucky Heritage pies also are available, including chocolate bourbon cream, and new this year, apple cranberry bourbon, cinnamon sorghum custard and bourbon buttermilk chess pie. Call 859-836-4336 or go to Themidwaybakery.com.
▪ Winchell’s Restaurant at 348 Southland Drive will have its New Year’s Eve lobster boil, 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31.
The three-course lobster dinner with a glass of champagne for $44.99 includes clam chowder, whole lobster with new potatoes and fresh vegetable, and homemade fruit cobbler.
Call 859-278-9424 for reservations.
▪ Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos in Best Friend Bar at 500 Euclid Avenue will feature a buffalo chicken burrito this week — or crisp tofu for vegetarians. The restaurant has also added tater tots with three options of dipping sauce.
▪ Grimes Mill Winery, 6707 Grimes Mill Road, will host a holiday open house pot luck from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Bring a dish to pass. The event is free, with music by Ron Pen and maybe a visit from Santa. Email wine@grimesmillwinery.com or call 859-543-9691.
▪ Already making New Year’s plans? Woodford Reserve Distillery, 7855 McCracken Pike in Versailles, is offering a six-course meal Dec. 31, prepared by chef de cuisine Nat Henton and sous chef Charles Taylor. The evening starts with a flavor wheel experience while sampling Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select and Double Oaked. Cocktails are at 5:30 p.m., followed by a tour and then dinner at 7 p.m. Menu includes massaged kale dressed in a Korbel vinaigrette, fried black-eyed peas, tobacco onions and julienned watermelon radish; French onion soup, topped with a croustade and Kenny’s Kentucky Moon cheese; Blackhawk Farms seared beef tenderloin, barrel stave-smoked lobster tail, Distillers Select garlic cream, tournée-cut potato confit and roasted asparagus; and Double Oaked chocolate cheesecake with a Weisenberger cornmeal graham cracker crust and Raspberry Korbel Coulis for dessert. It’s $110. Reservations are required; reserve a seat at Woodfordreserve.com/distillery/events.
▪ The Kentucky Derby Museum is proud to announce the lineup for the 2017 Legend Series: Bourbon Masters, a unique evening celebrating the culture, people and history of bourbon. The 2017 three-event series will kick off with Fred Booker Noe III, the master distiller of Jim Beam, on Jan. 27. The second event will feature Tom Bulleit, founder of Bulleit Distilling Co., on March 23. Finally, the series concludes with Campbell Brown, president of Old Forester, on April 20. Each event is accompanied by tastings selected by bourbon masters as well as appetizers. A special package deal to attend all three events is available for $150 until Dec. 31. The price will increase to $175 on Jan. 1. For more information, go to DerbyMuseum.org.
▪ Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering its Penn Station Blue vs. Red Sweepstakes, which gives fans the chance to play in a mid-season organized basketball game at Rupp Arena.
Penn Station has three stores in Lexington: 1080 South Broadway, 2121 Richmond Road and 1719 North Broadway.
Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky residents can enter between now and Dec. 31 via Penn Station’s mobile app at Penn-station.com/bluevsred.php, or via U.S. mail. There is a limit of one entry per person per day. Twenty grand prize winners will be randomly selected.
The winners will play a basketball game on Jan. 22 on Rupp Arena’s court. They will be coached by celebrity coaches, tour the locker room and receive a $50 Penn Station gift card.
