Pasta Bodega opens fast Italian food mini-restaurant on Limestone

Pasta Bodega ran into a bump in the road, literally, in September, 2015.
A car crashed into the North Limestone building after Lexington Pasta had moved its operations to the Pasta Garage on Delaware Avenue.
But owner Lesme Romero persevered, and the Pasta Bodega opened mid December with a product tasting event that included olives, peppers, cheese and prosciutto. The store also plans to have charcuterie tastings.
In the cooler you’ll find items such as prosciutto wrapped with mozzarella and to-go items such as Kentucky-shaped pasta, capellini and even fresh ramen. Sauces from the Pasta Garage, including its spicy vodka sauce, are also available.
You can come in and grab your pasta, your sauce and your bread and cook it at home.
Lesme Romero, Pasta Bodega owner
And if you don’t feel like cooking, you can pick up pans of items such as lasagna and pasta primavera and heat them at home.
The Bodega carries a selection of Boone Creek Creamery cheeses. Drinks include San Pellegrino Water, Ale-8-One and Jun Bug probiotic soda. Desserts include cannoli and pumpkin cannoli (dipped in chocolate), tiramisu and cheesecake.
Although the Pasta Bodega is not really an eat-in restaurant, there are a few stools for those who want to have a seat.
The new tiny restaurant, in a former garage space, is next door to Sorella Gelateria. Lexington Beer Works and Bella Bliss are on the same block, close to Lexington’s three courthouses.
Romero said that with the Lexington Farmers’ Market within a few steps, the market will be able to use fresh, local ingredients in season.
“You can come in and grab your pasta, your sauce and your bread and cook it at home,” Romera said. “You’ll look like a rock star.”
