LexGo Eat takes a peak at Goodfellas Distillery

Goodfellas Distillery opened on New Year's Eve in a former distillery building. The restaurant houses cool urban design and architecture as well as a delicious pizza and drink menu.
Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

The team visited a new bakery at 2358 Nicholasville Road that specializes in Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nine flavors in four sizes from tiny bundtinis to 10-inch cakes. The bakery opens on Wednesday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Goodfellas Pizzeria coming to Pepper

Goodfellas will open a third Lexington location in August in part of the former James E. Pepper Distillery on Manchester, a booming food district. They will serve pizza by the slice and by the pie, and will have a Prohibition-style speakeasy cocktail bar, the Wiseguy Lounge.

