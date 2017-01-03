LexGo Eat takes a peak at Goodfellas Distillery

Restaurant News & Reviews
The team visited a new bakery at 2358 Nicholasville Road that specializes in Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nine flavors in four sizes from tiny bundtinis to 10-inch cakes. The bakery opens on Wednesday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The LexGo Eat team, plus special guests John Clay and Josh Moore, sampled some of the new Commonwealth Stadium concessions, including the Cat Tail, chicken in a waffle cone, pork chop sandwich, hot brown nachos, twisted tators, hot chicken sandwich and bourbon ice cream.
The LexGo Eat team spoke with Parkette co-owner Randy Kaplan and sampled their version of the Hot Brown burger that was featured on the Rachel Ray show as a finalist.
The LexGo Eat team spoke with Rob Perez, owner of Saul Good located downtown on North Broadway road, and sampled their peach pizza.
The LexGo Eat team talked with owners Ren and Gwyn Everly of the new J. Renders southern BBQ restaurant on Beaumont Centre Circle and got to sample some of their restaurant and food truck menu favorites.
The LexGo Eat team sampled various breakfast food and beer from the new Life Brewpub as well as talk with the owner, Nathan Harrison, of the brewery and restaurant that is now open on Richmond Road.
The LexGo Eat team speaks with Lucy Corea, owner of the new Korean style Han Cook In restaurant off of South Broadway, which replaced the Thai and Mighty restaurant.
The LexGo Eat team talks with Daniel Marlowe, new owner of Table Three Ten on West Short street, and samples an all vegetarian Ornish meal with beets and mushrooms.
Goodfellas will open a third Lexington location in August in part of the former James E. Pepper Distillery on Manchester, a booming food district. They will serve pizza by the slice and by the pie, and will have a Prohibition-style speakeasy cocktail bar, the Wiseguy Lounge.
Dallas barbecue lovers dispute the slogan by Railhead Smokehouse B-B-Q in Fort Worth that life is too short to live in Dallas.