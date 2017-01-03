The LexGo Eat team shares food news, restaurant openings in the new year

Much has happen around the turn of the year, in regards to food news. The LexGo Eat team keeps you up-to-date on all that is happening with restaurants around Lexington.
Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

Latest News

LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

The team visited a new bakery at 2358 Nicholasville Road that specializes in Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nine flavors in four sizes from tiny bundtinis to 10-inch cakes. The bakery opens on Wednesday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Business

Goodfellas Pizzeria coming to Pepper

Goodfellas will open a third Lexington location in August in part of the former James E. Pepper Distillery on Manchester, a booming food district. They will serve pizza by the slice and by the pie, and will have a Prohibition-style speakeasy cocktail bar, the Wiseguy Lounge.

