Pasta Garage tweaks its menu for the new year

Pasta Garage has expanded and has tweaked its menu for the new year, according to executive chef Jake Gaunce.
Pasta Garage, at 962 Delaware Avenue, has added a spinach dip and classic dishes including spaghetti and meatballs and chicken alfredo, and has changed toppings to differentiate between regular and premium toppings.
Gaunce said Pasta Garage also is listing salads and desserts on the menu.
The menu “is a little more extensive now,” Gaunce said. “We’ve gone from a single-fold to tri-fold menu.”
▪ Norton Commons announced Wednesday a new restaurant week coming to the walkable “urbanist” community in northeast Louisville.
From Jan. 23 to 30, participating restaurants will offer patrons three-course dinner menus including appetizer, entree and dessert for $15, $20 and $25.
For more details or reservations, go to Nortoncommons.com.
Restaurants include Mercato Italiano, Citizen 7, The 502 Bar & Bistro, Tea Station Asian Bistro, Karem’s Grill & Pub, and Johnny Brusco’s.
▪ Boone Creek Creamery’s Kentucky Derby Cheese, a cheddar infused with bourbon, will be served during the banquet of the Kentucky Society of Washington on Jan. 18. The reception and dinner honors Kentucky and the inauguration of the new president.
Boone Creek Creamery and the associated Kentucky Proud Store are at 2416 Palumbo Drive, Suite 110.
▪ Greentree Tea Room, 521 West Short Street, is back in January with a menu that pairs with its winter blend tea.
The menu includes corn chowder; pineapple scone with pineapple glaze and Fayette Cream; cucumber, curried egg salad and chicken salad tea sandwiches; and Italian cream cupcakes, French filled wafers and Greentree hot chocolate.
Luncheon tea is served at noon Wednesdays through Saturdays or by appointment for large groups. Reservations are required; call 859-455-9660.
▪ Easter Seals Cardinal Hill’s Annual Wild Game Dinner and Sport Auction will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Campbell House, 1375 South Broadway. Wild game will be prepared by local chefs, along with a bourbon tasting and live entertainment.
A live sport auction will be held for hunting and fishing enthusiasts.
Individual tickets are available at $75, with tables of 10, 20 and 30 seats also sold. For reservations, contact Lauren Monnet at 859-246-8811 or Lauren.Monnet@cardinalhill.org.
