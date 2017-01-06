Fazoli’s near UK campus has closed

The Fazoli’s location near the University of Kentucky has closed.
Julia Block, a Fazoli’s spokeswoman, said in a statement that the location, which is at the corner of Euclid and Upper but technically at 130 Winslow Street, closed on Dec. 21. The site is valued at $614,900 on the Fayette property valuation administrator site.
The Fazoli’s statement said that employees at that location have been offered jobs at other Fazoli’s locations in Lexington. The fast-casual Italian chain, based in Lexington, has Lexington restaurants at 2195 Richmond Road, 1951 North Broadway, 2200 Nicholasville Road, 4204 Saron Dr., 1840 Alysheba Way and 3775 Harrodsburg Road.
Fazoli’s also has regional locations in Nicholasville, Georgetown, Winchester, Frankfort, Richmond and Danville.
Lisa Vimmerstedt, whose Lyle Properties in Winter Park, Florida, owns the site on which the former Fazoli’s operated, said that her company will seek a new tenant for the site.
“I’ve had people who have contacted me the last several years about it .... but nothing concrete,” Vimmerstedt said Friday.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments