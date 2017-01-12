A new Girl Scout cookie, S’mores, makes its debutin two versions

It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and there’s a new one this year: The S’Mores cookie.
Depending on where you live — Girl Scout troops sell cookies from one of two national bakeries — the S’Mores cookie will take the form of either a layer of chocolate creme and a layer of marshmallow between two wafers, or a layer of wafer and marshmallow with a chocolate coating.
For those who live in the market served by the Wilderness Road Girl Scout Council, the cookie sold will be the chocolate-coated S’Mores. If you live in an area with the other kind, we would love to have your reviews: ctruman@herald-leader.com.
▪ Windy Corner Market and Restaurant, 4595 Bryan Station Road, has two slider specials for lunch and dinner in January.
The burger slider special is a choice of three miniburgers, made from Kentucky Proud beef: Mabel’s Nut Burger, The Big Blue, Bourbon Barrel Deluxe, bacon cheeseburger, cheeseburger or plain burger, $9.95. The po-boy slider special is a choice of three mini versions of Windy Corner Market’s signature sandwich: fried oyster po-boy, fried catfish, fried shrimp, fried crawfish, the Kentucky Colonel Boy, Barbecue Boy or Kentucky Boy, $11.95. Add a side for $1.
The specials are served after 11 a.m. weekdays, after noon on weekends. Call 859-294-9338 or go to Windycornermarket.com.
▪ Blue Stallion Brewing is bringing in sandwiches, soups and cheese spreads to its taproom at 610 West Third Street. Dad’s Favorites will serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The grand opening for the Dad’s addition is Jan. 23.
Dad’s will serve additional items made for the brewery, including “The Real Kraut Pleaser,” a roast beef sandwich on a pretzel bun with sauerkraut and spicy beer cheese made with Blue Stallion Smoked Lager and spread with spicy brown mustard made with Blue Stallion’s German-style pilsner. The menu also includes a shareable dish of nachos.
▪ West Sixth Brewing Co.’s first-ever beer cocktail — the West Sixth Michelada — will open its third Vegan Beer Dinner with Smithtown Seafood on Jan. 19, showcasing Mexico’s South Pacific Coast paired with West Sixth beers.
Smithtown chef Jonathan Sanning’s four-course menu includes a roasted poblano soup with cashew cheese; a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried black beans, roasted squash, quinoa chorizo and avocado; local mushroom and huitlacoche tamales topped with mole coloradit; and creamy spiced rice porridge drizzled with sweet potato caramel and dusted with crisp churros. The dinner is at 501 West Sixth Street. The cost is $35, and tickets are at Bit.ly/2j7kpnR.
▪ Azur Restaurant & Patio, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will hold a craft beer and game dinner on Jan. 29 featuring ostrich meatballs, pheasant, gator sausage and crawfish jambalaya, and basbousa coconut and semolina cake, paired with craft beers. The dinner is $40 and is served anytime from 5 to 9 p.m. For reservations, call 859-296-1007.
▪ Brasabana Cuban Cuisine, 841 Lane Allen Road, will offer a Kentucky Ale dinner on Jan. 26 featuring three courses — chicharon squash salad, ginger-soy medallions and peanut butter cheesecake — all paired with Alltech’s Kentucky Ale products.
The cost is $30. To make reservations, call 859-303-5573.
▪ Metropolitan Donuts and Coffee, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, is having its grand opening 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14.
Metropolitan says on Facebook: “We do our donuts and coffee differently at Metropolitan. Our donuts are made to order your way, our way, or on the way. You can get them as we make them for you; you can get them and make them as you want in our self serve, decorate stations; or you can grab a box and go from our grab-and-go counter (they are the only donuts that are pre-made).”
Metropolitan’s phone number is 859-309-9342.
▪ The Winery at Chrisman Hill, 3565 Nicholasville Road, is bringing back its Girls Night Out from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in January. For $10 participants get a glass of homemade sangria and take home a wine glass that they have designed and created.
Call the winery’s tasting room at Fayette Mall at 859-264-9463.
▪ Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos, 500 Euclid Avenue, will have a special game day menu for Tuesday basketball games through the tournament season. The menu ranges from $3 to $5, featuring house-made tamales. In addition to rotating meat tamale options, Girlsgirlsgirls has a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free tamales.
The phone number for Girlsgirlsgirls, inside Best Friend Bar, is 859-469-9511.
