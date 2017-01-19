That was fast: Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen moving into former Tom + Chee space

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen is opening a third Lexington location this spring.
The new Vinaigrette will open at 2200 War Admiral Way in the former Tom + Chee location in late March. The space will be remodeled and will feature a patio area. Tom + Chee closed last week.
▪ Wild Turkey Bourbon on Tuesday joined actor Matthew McConaughey in New York to celebrate the premiere of “Gold,” opening in theaters on Jan. 27. Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell made his red carpet debut with McConaughey, the brand’s creative director.
After the premiere, the cast, crew, filmmakers and guests had Wild Turkey cocktails — including The Gold Fashioned, Ring of Fire and Indonesian — at the premiere’s afterparty.
A satellite bar at the afterparty featured Wild Turkey’s Master’s Keep Decades, the latest limited-edition offering from Wild Turkey. Crafted by Russell, the new-to-market bourbon is described as “a mingling of whiskies aged 10 and 20 years.”
▪ Kentucky farmers and food producers were represented at the Bluegrass Ball on Wednesday in Washington.
Kentucky Proud items incorporated into the menu by chef Ouita Michel included Broadbent’s B&B Foods country ham, Crigger Farm bourbon-creamed honey, Boone Creek Creamery Kentucky Derby cheddar cheese, Louisville Fish Company smoked catfish, Weisenberger Mill Flours, Kentucky Beef Hemp Daws, Wallace Station bourbon mustard, Spotz Gelato, Sugar Fashion Cakes chocolate-dipped shortbread cookies, and Midway Bakery chocolate bourbon pecan squares.
▪ Speaking of Ouita Michel, Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street, Midway, has a winter special this weekend: Two guests can dine for $75, which includes a bottle of wine.
Choose the first course: the Salad for Winter (baby lettuces, fresh citrus, finely shaved fennel, fennel frond, red onion, pomegranate vinaigrette and pomegranate seeds) or Potage Parmentier (creamy soup of potato, leek and carrot). Entrée selections are Steak Frites (top sirloin cut seared in duck fat and served with red wine pan sauce, hand-cut fries and sautéed escarole) or fresh Tilefish Gribiche (dredged in flour and pan-fried, served with sauce gribiche of herbs, cornichons, capers and hard-cooked egg, hand-cut fries and sautéed escarole). Guests may choose from four bottles of wine selected to complement the meal. Call 859-846-4732 or go to hollyhillinn.com/menus.
▪ In honor of Valentine’s Day, you can now celebrate with “The Bachelor Wines,” a collection of bottled joy featuring three wines from California’s Central Coast and Central Valley. They are inspired by the ABC TV series “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelor Pad.”
The collection of wines that celebrate a pack of strangers throwing themselves at a random person are called The Fantasy Suite, One on One and the Final Rosé. They are $15.96 a bottle.
I’m guessing they pair well with tears and spike heels.
▪ The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is wending its hot-doggery through Kentucky.
Unfortunately, the folks in charge of Wienermobile PR got the notice to us two days after the Wienermobile and its “meatbelt” arrived in Kentucky, but here are your remaining chances to “meat” the mobile and its precious punnery: Kroger, 300 Brighton Park Boulevard, Frankfort, 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday; Kroger, 212 Kroger Way, Versailles, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; Kroger, 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown, 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, you may greet the meat wagon at Kroger, 890 Richmond Plaza, Richmond, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Kroger, 3101 Richmond Road, Lexington, 1:30 to 4 p.m.
▪ Bonefish Grill, 2341 Sir Barton Way, is offering a new happy hour menu from 4 to 6:30 p.m. every day, including weekends.
Among the offerings on the $6 Bar Bites menu are Ahi Tuna Poke, Alaskan Cod Sliders, Waygu Beef Sliders and Crispy “Au Gratin” Tots.
Drink specials include the Blood Orange Paloma, Classic Sidecar and Mango Twist, Raspberry Vodka Collins and Signature Blackberry Red Sangria. House wines and house mixed drinks are $4, and $1-off draft beers will also be offered.
The Bar Bites menu will be available in the bar, while drink specials will be available throughout the restaurant.
▪ The Daughters of the Nile Akielo Temple No. 128 annual bean soup dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The event will be held at the Shrine Center, 326 Southland Drive, and will benefit the Daughters of the Nile, an international fraternal organization.
The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children under 6. Carryout is available.
The menu includes brown bean soup, white bean soup, cornbread, dessert and drinks.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
