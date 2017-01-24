The LexGo Eat team shares lots food, beer and restaurant news

West Sixth introducing a new beer, Bluegrass Farmers' Market announcing opening day, IGA coming to Lexington and much more with the LexGo Eat team and special guest sports reporter Josh Moore.
Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

The team visited a new bakery at 2358 Nicholasville Road that specializes in Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nine flavors in four sizes from tiny bundtinis to 10-inch cakes. The bakery opens on Wednesday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

