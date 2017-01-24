Skewers brings authentic Mediterranean cuisine to Lexington

LexGo Eat takes a trip to Skewers for Mediterranean cuisine, which included a hearty portion of protein, homemade bread, hummus and delicious garlic sauce. The restaurant, located on Nicholasville Road, has been open since Thanksgiving but recently had its grand opening.
Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

