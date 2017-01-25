New West Sixth brew, Holly Hill brunch, Super Bowl deli, Valentines ideas

TAI on Rye, the pop-up deli at Temple Adath Israel that gave birth to last summer's Lexington Jewish Food Festival, will be back in business on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5.
The New York-style deli specializes in pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, either straight up — meat and mustard only — or with a twist, such as pastrami with chopped liver, coleslaw and Russian dressing. The menu also includes kosher hot dogs, plus homemade tuna and egg salad.
And for those who love chopped liver, the deli is selling half-pound containers for $6. Orders must be placed in advance, then paid for and picked up during deli hours, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To order, email lexjewishfoodfestival@gmail.com. Include your name, a phone number and the number of containers you'd like. The order deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Temple Adath Israel is at 124 North Ashland Avenue. The temple is making plans for the return of the Lexington Jewish Food Festival on Sunday, Aug. 27. The popular bakery will be back, and there will be some new food offerings.
▪ West Sixth Brewing announced Monday the newest canned beer in its limited release series: the Meadoweisse Berliner Weisse.
West Sixth co-founder Joe Kuosman describes the new beer as “a crisp Kentucky sour ale.”
A German-style sour beer weighing in at 4.5 percent alcohol by volume, Meadoweisse is a light straw color with notes of sourdough bread, white grape, lemon and a touch of toasted wheat.”
The can design was created by artist Brian Turner of Cricket Press.
Meadoweisse Berliner Weisse will be available through West Sixth’s distribution partners in Kentucky (Clark Distributing, River City Distributing and Stagnaro Distributing) beginning in February.
▪ Centro at 113 Cheapside Park is offering a special of $5 Shot ‘n a Beer on University of Kentucky Game Days. The offer is good on a PBR and Shot of the Day.
Centro also offers daily specials including 2 for 1 select wines and $5 mixed drinks including liquors such as Tito’s, Bombay, Old Forester, Four Roses Yellow and Evan Williams Black.
▪ Although our Bluegrass winter has been blessedly mild, the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market has already planned its summer season.
Sites remain the same: Hamburg at the Liquor Barn at 1837 Plaudit Place and Beaumont Centre at Azur Restaurant. Opening day is April 22.
Hours will be different, however.
The market at Hamburg will be open Tuesday, 2-5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Beaumont Centre market will be open 3-6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Chef Dan Wu will teach a class entitled “It’s Chinese New Year with Chef Dan Wu!” as a pop-up event at Wild Thyme on January 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $50 per person. Register online or call 859-523-2665.
▪ Holly Hill Inn in Midway has introduced a new brunch menu, a dinner for two special and a Valentine’s Day menu.
Winter brunch appetizers include country ham biscuits (four silver dollar buttermilk biscuits with aged country ham and scratch-made apple butter), and salmon croquettes (lightly poached salmon bound with béchamel and herbs, tossed in bread crumbs and pan fried, served with creamy horseradish).
First courses are midwinter salad (local lettuces with fresh citrus, red onion, shaved fennel and pomegranate vinaigrette) and potato, leek and carrot soup as well as house-made granola and yogurt.
Entrees are chicken breast piccata; five-spice pork loin roast; root cellar hash and poached eggs; shrimp and grits; mushroom spinach omelette; and Kentucky country ham breakfast. Desserts by the Midway Bakery are chocolate apricot bread pudding with bourbon butter sauce; sweet potato buttermilk pie; and shaker lemon pie.
For Valentine’s Day, Holly Hill offers its seven-course Aprodisiac Menu. The same menu will be offered the weekends of Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 16-18. The Sweetheart Brunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Feb. 11-12.
Reservations are available at 859-846-4732.
▪ The Greentree Cafe, 521 West Short Street, has set its February menu. The cafe will be open on February 14, Valentine’s Day, although it is not generally open on Tuesdays.
Luncheon tea is served at noon Wednesdays-Saturdays, with afternoon tea at 3 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment. Cost is $21.95 per guest.
February’s menu includes mushroom with sherry soup; white chocolate scone with cherry curd and Fayette Cream; Low Country shrimp and grits; chicken salad, white pimento cheese and cucumber tea sandwiches; and glazed strawberry cake, chocolate pots de crème with raspberry sauce and glazed heart cookies; and Darjeeling tea.
Reservations are required; call 859-455-9660.
▪ For reasons unknown, General Mills Foodservice thinks we run a restaurant here on the features desk, so it sends us a newsletter with headlines such as: “Boost your profits with parfaits.”
If you as a consumer want to be discouraged, consider that it costs an estimated 81 cents for the ingredients in a yogurt parfait, and the estimated profit is $3.14.
The newsletter also opines that “Savory is the new sweet” while inviting us into the “trendy savory yogurt world” with yogurt tzatziki sauce.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
Comments