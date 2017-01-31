The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news

Restaurant News & Reviews
Goodfellas Distillery opened on New Year's Eve in a former distillery building. The restaurant houses cool urban design and architecture as well as a delicious pizza and drink menu.
A popular Louisville barbeque restaurant is coming to Lexington and other food news, brought to you by the LexGo Eat ladies.
The LexGo Eat team visits Charlie's Fresh Seafood during the holidays. See what keeps their phone ringing off the hook this time of the year.
Martine Holzman's business, Martine's Pastries, is a fixture in the Industry Road/Eastland area. For the holiday season she has a large variety of individual pastries, cakes, cookies (some with gold glitter!) and specialty items such as holiday "logs" decorated with meringue "mushrooms."
The LexGo Eat team, plus special guests John Clay and Josh Moore, sampled some of the new Commonwealth Stadium concessions, including the Cat Tail, chicken in a waffle cone, pork chop sandwich, hot brown nachos, twisted tators, hot chicken sandwich and bourbon ice cream.
The LexGo Eat team spoke with Parkette co-owner Randy Kaplan and sampled their version of the Hot Brown burger that was featured on the Rachel Ray show as a finalist.
The LexGo Eat team spoke with Rob Perez, owner of Saul Good located downtown on North Broadway road, and sampled their peach pizza.
Big Shake's Hot Chicken opens Saturday on Lexington, the first restaurant from chef Shawn Davis of Nashville. We sampled the chicken, the shrimp burger, the sides and milkshakes.
The LexGo Eat team talked with owners Ren and Gwyn Everly of the new J. Renders southern BBQ restaurant on Beaumont Centre Circle and got to sample some of their restaurant and food truck menu favorites.
The LexGo Eat team sampled various breakfast food and beer from the new Life Brewpub as well as talk with the owner, Nathan Harrison, of the brewery and restaurant that is now open on Richmond Road.