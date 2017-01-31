Calling all chocoholics! LexGo has found the spot for you

Allen Warford, who also works with A Cup of Commonwealth, introduces Chocolate Holler to the LexGo Eat team. Take a peak at their specialty hot chocolates and sipping chocolates.
Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

