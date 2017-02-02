Desperately seeking Twinkies ice cream with a Sno Ball’s chance of finding it

Hostess is collaborating with Nestlé to produce a limited-time group of ice cream flavors that includes Twinkies, Sno Balls and Cupcakes.
The Twinkies ice cream features sweet buttercream-flavored ice cream, sponge cake pieces and a vanilla frosting swirl. The Cupcakes variety uses chocolate ice cream, cake pieces and a cream frosting swirl. The Sno Balls flavor has marshmallow-flavored ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a whipped coconut swirl.
Hostess said the ice cream will be available in February or March. The ice cream is alleged to be available at Riesbeck’s in Ohio and West Virginia, and at convenience stores and Dollar General stores. My neighborhood Dollar General had only Edy’s ice cream, also a Nestlé brand, when I last checked. If you find Twinkies Ice Cream, let me know.
▪ Bayou Bluegrass Catering venue Copper Roux, 861 South Broadway, is adding a Valentine’s Day event to benefit the Lexington Catholic High School lacrosse team. The company’s main staff will be in attendance, but to help keep costs down, the Lexington Catholic teammates will bus and wash dishes, and host the event.
The menu includes soup or salad, surf and turf, vegetables and assorted breads, and dessert.
Packages include “Hugs and Kisses,” which includes the menu and a non-alcoholic beverage, $90 per couple; “Cupid’s Arrow,” which adds a choice of wine and hors d’oeuvres, $130 per couple; and “Night of Love,” which adds a hotel suite at Marriott Springhill Suites with continental breakfast, $260.
For reservations, go to Bayoubluegrass.com or call 859-621-3912. Seating times are 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
▪ J. Render’s Southern Table and Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, is having a Valentine’s Day special three-course dinner for two for $50. Diners choose two entrees; the meal includes soup or salad for each guest and a shared dessert.
Entrees include smoked prime rib over mashed potatoes with Southern-style green beans; smoked bone-in pork chop over smoked macaroni and cheese with Southern collard greens; smokey shrimp and grits; and pasta quattro formaggi.
▪ Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos at Best Friend Bar, 500 Euclid Avenue, will have a weekend hot wings special featuring smoked wings tossed with homemade chipotle-honey hot sauce and served with charred jalapeño ranch. For vegetarians, crispy cauliflower will be prepared with chipotle-honey hot sauce.
▪ Goodfellas Distillery, 1200 Manchester Street, is having a “social sipper” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday featuring free appetizers, a Michter’s cocktail for $7 and a flight of three Michter’s pours for $7.
▪ Brontë Bistro at Joseph-Beth Booksellers will host a Bourbon Academy class with the Lexington Bourbon Society from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12. The course will cover bourbon history, production, recipe, aging and tasting. Featured drinks will include Buffalo Trace White Dog, Buffalo Trace, W.L. Weller Special Reserve, Old Grandad Bottled in Bond, E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bottled in Bond, Elmer T. Lee single barrel, a specialty cocktail and light bites.
The course has 30 seats available and is $30 for non-Lexington Bourbon Society members, $25 for members. RSVP at Lexingtonbourbonsociety.com. Payment is accepted online at Admin@lexingtonbourbonsociety.com or may be made on site the day of the class.
▪ Pivot Brewing Co. at 1400 Delaware Avenue, Lexington’s first cidery, is having a Super Bowl party on Sunday. It will offer 12 ciders and eight local beers, and Go-Go Burger will serve its burgers, chicken wings and onion rings starting at 5 p.m.
More information is available at Pivotbrewingcompany.com/events.
▪ Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will offer a special Valentine’s evening on Feb. 14. Features include chef Jeremy Ashby’s new favorites as well as a few with a new twist. It’s $55 per person, with open seating between 5 and 9 p.m. Special “aphrodisiac” items will be offered in addition to the regular menu throughout the weekend leading up to Feb. 14. For reservations, call 859-296-1007.
▪ Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Road, will feature special dishes by chef Amy Harris for Valentine’s Day in addition to the regular menu on Feb. 14 and during the weekend leading up to Valentine’s. Dishes will include sautéed shrimp, braised short ribs and Café Cubano-ancho chili chocolate cheese. Call 859-303-5573 for reservations.
▪ At Windy Corner Market and Restaurant, 4595 Bryan Station Road, chef Sean Willloughby has created two Valentine’s Day dinner specials, which will be served Feb. 11-14. Diners may choose seared duck breast with raspberry bourbon drizzle on a bed of red quinoa, served with grilled asparagus, or a 6-oz. filet mignon with béarnaise, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Entrees will be paired with wines chosen by assistant manager Chris Clay. The filet mignon is paired with Leatherwood shiraz ($8 glass, $30 bottle); the duck entree is paired with 10 Span pinot noir ($8 glass, $30 bottle). The regular menu is also available. Call 859-294-9338 or go to Windycornermarket.com.
▪ Midway Bakery, 510 South Winter Street, Midway, has a variety of sweets for Valentine’s Day: red velvet cupcake, Linzer Torte cookies with C.W. Shumate blackberry jam, salted caramel brownie and chocolate cherry bread. Call 859-846-4336 or go to Themidwaybakery.com.
▪ Wallace Station deli, 3854 Old Frankfort Pike, just outside Midway, will have “aphrodisiac” specials Feb. 11-14: Casanova Burger (local beef with fried oysters, roasted garlic mayonnaise, bacon and pepper jack cheese), Bridegroom’s French onion soup with Parmesan toast, and Seductive Salmon Salad, with honey and chili-glazed salmon filet, strawberries, almonds, avocado and honey-orange vinaigrette. Specials available for lunch and dinner. Call 859-846-5161 or go to Wallacestation.com.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
