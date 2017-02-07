LexGo Eat shares Valentine's Day ideas and other food news

Restaurant News & Reviews
More Videos
Food news this week includes West Sixth introducing a new beer, Bluegrass Farmers' Market announcing opening day, IGA coming to Romany Road and much more with the LexGo Eat team and special guest sports reporter Josh Moore.
Much has happen around the turn of the year, in regards to food news. The LexGo Eat team keeps you up-to-date on all that is happening with restaurants around Lexington.
Goodfellas Distillery opened on New Year's Eve in a former distillery building. The restaurant houses cool urban design and architecture as well as a delicious pizza and drink menu.
A popular Louisville barbeque restaurant is coming to Lexington and other food news, brought to you by the LexGo Eat ladies.
Martine Holzman's business, Martine's Pastries, is a fixture in the Industry Road/Eastland area. For the holiday season she has a large variety of individual pastries, cakes, cookies (some with gold glitter!) and specialty items such as holiday "logs" decorated with meringue "mushrooms."
The team visited a new bakery at 2358 Nicholasville Road that specializes in Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nine flavors in four sizes from tiny bundtinis to 10-inch cakes. The bakery opens on Wednesday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The LexGo Eat team, plus special guests John Clay and Josh Moore, sampled some of the new Commonwealth Stadium concessions, including the Cat Tail, chicken in a waffle cone, pork chop sandwich, hot brown nachos, twisted tators, hot chicken sandwich and bourbon ice cream.
The LexGo Eat team spoke with Parkette co-owner Randy Kaplan and sampled their version of the Hot Brown burger that was featured on the Rachel Ray show as a finalist.
The LexGo Eat team spoke with Rob Perez, owner of Saul Good located downtown on North Broadway road, and sampled their peach pizza.
Big Shake's Hot Chicken opens Saturday on Lexington, the first restaurant from chef Shawn Davis of Nashville. We sampled the chicken, the shrimp burger, the sides and milkshakes.