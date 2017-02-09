Valentine’s Day is upon us, so check out all the sweet deals and new places

Valentine’s Day, that celebration of true love and good eats, is upon us, so grab your beloved — or just your BFF — and take advantage of some of these imaginative specials.
Last I checked, White Castle on 307 East New Circle Road was still taking reservations for those who like their Valentine’s Day extra oniony and slidery.
▪ Clawdaddy’s, 128 North Broadway, is offering a Valentine’s menu that extends from Saturday to Tuesday. The $75 menu for two includes a choice of soups, lobster or shrimp rolls with a side of slaw, dessert, and a glass of champagne or wine.
▪ Martine’s Pastries, 1039 Industry Road, has created sweet specials for Valentine’s Day. Specials are available for pickup at the shop through Valentine’s Day, or order by phone, 859-231-9110. The shop will be open until 6 p.m. Valentine’s Day.
Martine’s Valentine’s Day menu includes chocolate-dipped strawberries in multiple colors and flavors, $2.50 each; French macarons, $18 a dozen; chocolate bombe, mousse covered with chocolate ganache and decorated with edible hearts, $4.25 each; champagne and strawberry cake decorated for Valentine’s Day, $32 to serve 6 to 8, $52 to serve 12 to 16; and sweetheart cake, a 4-inch cake filled with chocolate ganache and topped with Nutella ganache and a pink macaron, $10.
▪ Sidebar Grill, 147 North Limestone, is having a charity event for The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families on Tuesday. Bring in sealed packages of diapers or feminine products and enjoy happy hour pricing of adult beverages.
▪ Stella’s Kentucky Deli, 143 Jefferson Street, will be offering a $35 four-course meal Tuesday evening. The menu includes a choice of bruschetta or sea scallops; roasted red pepper bisque or red wine poached pear; honey mango pork loin with Cuban beans and rice or braised lamb shanks with farfalle pasta or vegan stack with wilted kale and tamarind roasted pepitas; and raspberry mousse cup with dark chocolate ganache or Mary Porter pie or lemon pound cake with citrus cream.
Champagne cocktails, classic cocktails and beer pairings will also be available.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opened on Jan. 31 at 2500 Polo Club Boulevard, near Costco and Cabela’s.
The fast-casual restaurant, which also has locations in Bowling Green and Glasgow, serves beef steakburgers, Vienna beef hot dogs and shoestring fries as well as an assortment of dessert treats prepared with a choice of chocolate or vanilla frozen custard that is churned fresh throughout the day.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
▪ The International House of Pancakes is opening a second Lexington location at the Regency Centre, in the former Panera Bread space at 2380 Norman Lane.
IHOP is slated to open in the middle of this year. IHOP also has a restaurant at 2306 Palumbo Drive. The chain has more than 1,650 restaurants worldwide.
▪ Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced a line of heart-shaped donuts for Valentine’s Day. The Red Happy Heart Doughnut, Pink Happy Heart Doughnut and the Sprinkled Heart Doughnut are available through Tuesday.
“We are always searching for little ways to help our guests spread joy in their own lives,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme.
▪ Mark’s Feed Store, which has seven barbecue restaurants, including one at the University of Louisville, officially opened Wednesday in the former Applebee’s in Beaumont. The restaurant is at 910 Beaumont Centre Parkway.
▪ Capital Cellars, 227 West Broadway Street in Frankfort, will host its first Knit and Sip from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The knit-along pattern will be PussyHats, the style made famous at the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Washington. The event is open to knitters of all levels. Cost to join is $10 and includes a glass of wine.
Supplies to be purchased prior to class are one skein of worsted weight yarn and one pair of size 8 needles (straight or circular).
