Table Three Ten in downtown Lexington to close for good Valentine’s Day

Table Three Ten, a casual fine-dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Lexington, is closing next week.
The restaurant will serve food for the last time on Valentine’s Day, and the restaurant’s bar will be open for the last time Feb. 18.
The announcement was made on the restaurant’s website Thursday.
“After 7 years, Table Three Ten will be closing its doors – the kitchen will close after Valentine’s Day while the bar will remain open through the end of the week,” the restaurant stated online. “We are so grateful for your support and we thank you for your patronage.”
The restaurant is owned by Daniel Marlowe, 35, who has been in the industry for 20 years and is a Lexington native. Marlowe’s wife, Florence, is his business partner. The Table Three Ten property is still owned by Krim Boughalem, who once owned National Provisions.
January was a “pretty decent month,” but there has been a lot of movement with the downtown food scene, so it was necessary to stay ahead of the trends, Marlowe said.
Marlowe said he hopes to open a new restaurant in the same space in March.
“I can’t really tell you many details — we’re keeping things tight-lipped,” Marlowe said. “As with all businesses, there’s a life cycle. We see that it’s time to change directions.”
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments