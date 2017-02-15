Barbara Harper-Bach cooks Irish, free delivery at Howlin’ Wolf and Mardi Gras is coming

Twinkies ice cream update: Readers have let me know that they have found Hostess ice cream at the Kroger stores in Georgetown and Frankfort. On Feb. 12, I found the Sno Balls and chocolate CupCakes varieties — but not the coveted Twinkies ice cream — at my Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
My caller from Monterey was particularly taken with the chocolate CupCakes variety, which he described to me in the kind of detail that could only come from the most enthusiastic ice cream lover.
I am pleased to report that the Sno Balls ice cream has coconut, marshmallow and soft fudgelike bits and a rich melty texture. It’s ambrosia in the ice cream aisle, and, like Extra-Hot Cheetos, made my day so much better.
▪ Barbara Harper-Bach will give an Irish Lore and Cooking Clinic on April 28 at Wild Thyme Cooking School at 1060 Chinoe Road in Lexington, with Allison Davis of Wild Thyme as sous chef. The clinic will be given on behalf of the Scott County Extension Service.
Harper-Bach will discuss her recent trip to Ireland and her lecture at the Ballymaloe Cookery School, and she will prepare Toad in the Hole, colcannon, Irish apple cake and more. Harper can be reached at barbaragharper@gmail.com; look for ideas on her website, Bluegrasscookingclinic.com.
▪ Howlin’ Wolf Farm is offering free delivery to anyone who signs up for a farm share during February. The CSA offers standard and volunteer/worker produce shares, and pasture-raised pork bundles; free delivery does not apply to volunteer/worker shares.
Returning members also receive $10 off farm shares. Go to Howlinwolfcsa.com.
▪ Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive, will offer a special menu in addition to its regular menu for Feb. 28, Fat Tuesday, all day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The menu will include beignets, a traditional crawfish boil, gumbo, vegan black bean dish, and king cake. Live Zydeco music from Paw Paw Gumbo begins at 7 p.m.
▪ Dudley’s on Short, 259 West Short Street, will begin its new “Sunday suppers” every Sunday beginning Feb. 19. Chef Mark Richardson will serve a different three-course meal of “comfortable, casual classics done the Dudley’s way” each Sunday. This week, the menu includes a house salad, buttermilk fried chicken with mashed potatoes, country green beans, bourbon and black pepper gravy and a traditional banana pudding for $30 a person. For reservations, call 859-252-1010.
▪ La Cabana has opened at 1414 Bryan Avenue in Lexington. Hugo Gonzales is the owner.
Gonzales has been a cook in Lexington for more than 20 years. The menu at La Cabana includes seafood, burritos, tacos, enchiladas, chimichangas, soups, steaks and fajitas. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
▪ Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos at 500 Euclid Avenue will serve al pastor tacos with fresh grilled pineapple on Ramirez tortillas. Chipotle honey smoked chicken wings will now be available each week, including on Tuesday game nights through the University of Kentucky basketball season.
▪ Drew Kulsveen of Willett Distillery in Bardstown was named a 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards semifinalist in the category of “outstanding wine, spirits or beer professional.”
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments