The LexGo team talks Mardi Gras and more

Looking for local restaurants to celebrate Fat Tuesday with you? The LexGo Eat team gives you some ideas and other food news.
Caitlyn Stroh Special to The Herald-Leader

Latest News

LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

The team visited a new bakery at 2358 Nicholasville Road that specializes in Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nine flavors in four sizes from tiny bundtinis to 10-inch cakes. The bakery opens on Wednesday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Entertainment Videos