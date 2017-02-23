LexGo Eat visits the new and busy Corto y Lima

Restaurant News & Reviews
Allen Warford, who also works with A Cup of Commonwealth, introduces Chocolate Holler to the LexGo Eat team. Take a peak at their specialty hot chocolates and sipping chocolates.
Where are you taking your sweetie for Valentine's Day? The LexGo Eat team has some ideas. And, we share news about a much anticipated restaurant opening and a Central Kentucky franchise that specializes in steaks and salad bars.
LexGo Eat takes a trip to Skewers for Mediterranean cuisine, which included a hearty portion of protein, homemade bread, hummus and garlic sauce. The restaurant, located on Tiverton Way, has been open since Thanksgiving but recently had its grand opening.
Food news this week includes West Sixth introducing a new beer, Bluegrass Farmers' Market announcing opening day, IGA coming to Romany Road and much more with the LexGo Eat team and special guest sports reporter Josh Moore.
Goodfellas Distillery opened on New Year's Eve in a former distillery building. The restaurant houses cool urban design and architecture as well as a delicious pizza and drink menu.
A popular Louisville barbeque restaurant is coming to Lexington and other food news, brought to you by the LexGo Eat ladies.
The LexGo Eat team visits Charlie's Fresh Seafood during the holidays. See what keeps their phone ringing off the hook this time of the year.
Martine Holzman's business, Martine's Pastries, is a fixture in the Industry Road/Eastland area. For the holiday season she has a large variety of individual pastries, cakes, cookies (some with gold glitter!) and specialty items such as holiday "logs" decorated with meringue "mushrooms."
The team visited a new bakery at 2358 Nicholasville Road that specializes in Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nine flavors in four sizes from tiny bundtinis to 10-inch cakes. The bakery opens on Wednesday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The LexGo Eat team, plus special guests John Clay and Josh Moore, sampled some of the new Commonwealth Stadium concessions, including the Cat Tail, chicken in a waffle cone, pork chop sandwich, hot brown nachos, twisted tators, hot chicken sandwich and bourbon ice cream.