Need an icing-doused donut muffin in your life? Dutch's Bake Shop is the place to find one

Restaurant News & Reviews
Lucie Slone Meyers, owner of A La Lucie, shows off her new restaurant, Red Light. Her menu will feature favorites from her other menus, and the LexGo Eat team gets to try out a spicy margarita!
Need a date idea for Feb. 14? We've got 'em. And we've eaten at Lockbox and Carson's recently, and we'll tell you about it.
Allen Warford, who also works with A Cup of Commonwealth, introduces Chocolate Holler to the LexGo Eat team. Take a peak at their specialty hot chocolates and sipping chocolates.
Where are you taking your sweetie for Valentine's Day? The LexGo Eat team has some ideas. And, we share news about a much anticipated restaurant opening and a Central Kentucky franchise that specializes in steaks and salad bars.
Food news this week includes West Sixth introducing a new beer, Bluegrass Farmers' Market announcing opening day, IGA coming to Romany Road and much more with the LexGo Eat team and special guest sports reporter Josh Moore.
Much has happen around the turn of the year, in regards to food news. The LexGo Eat team keeps you up-to-date on all that is happening with restaurants around Lexington.
Goodfellas Distillery opened on New Year's Eve in a former distillery building. The restaurant houses cool urban design and architecture as well as a delicious pizza and drink menu.
A popular Louisville barbeque restaurant is coming to Lexington and other food news, brought to you by the LexGo Eat ladies.
The LexGo Eat team visits Charlie's Fresh Seafood during the holidays. See what keeps their phone ringing off the hook this time of the year.
Martine Holzman's business, Martine's Pastries, is a fixture in the Industry Road/Eastland area. For the holiday season she has a large variety of individual pastries, cakes, cookies (some with gold glitter!) and specialty items such as holiday "logs" decorated with meringue "mushrooms."