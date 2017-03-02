Drink green: Next food holiday is Saint Patrick’s Day on March 17

Saint Patrick’s Day, a holiday we celebrate because it gives us green beer, is March 17.
Drake’s, 3347 Tates Creek Road, and Harry’s, 3735 Palomar Centre Dr. and 1920 Pleasant Ridge Dr., will offer a special St. Paddy’s Day menu March 13 to 19 including pretzels and beer cheese, a “big arse” Reuben with corned beef, a “small arse” Rachel sandwich, Irish whiskey-glazed salmon, and a double-stack beer cheese burger.
On March 17, the restaurants will offer $4 Jameson shots, $3 Goodwood green beer and a $5 “lucky drink” that includes Jameson Irish Whiskey, Island Blue Pucker, Midori melon, peach Schnapps, lime juice and citrus soda.
▪ Graeter’s ice cream unveiled its 2017 mystery flavor Wednesday: strawberry cheesecake.
The new Graeter’s flavor includes cheesecake ice cream, strawberries and pieces of graham cracker. Past mystery flavors have included bourbon pecan chocolate chip.
▪ The March menu at Greentree Tearoom, 521 West Short Street, celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day with an Irish turn: potato leek soup, Irish oat scone with blackberry jam, spankopita, corned beef salad, egg salad and Benedictine tea sandwiches.
Dessert offerings are Bailey’s brownies, pistachio cupcakes and Greentree French filled wafers. Irish blend tea will be served. Luncheon tea is served at noon Wednesdays through Saturdays. Reservations are required; call 859-455-9660.
▪ The Crave Donut Fest, hosted by Smiley Pete Publishing, will be Saturday at 434 Old Vine Street.
Participating vendors include Common Grounds Coffee House, Metropolitan Donuts, Caramanda’s Bake Shoppe, Confused Confections Bakehouse, Magee’s, Martine’s Pastries, North Lime Coffee & Donuts, Nate’s Coffee and Saul Good.
We’d give you information on where to get tickets for one of the two samplings, but the event is sold out — 400 tickets worth of sold out.
The LexGoEat team visited Dutch’s Bake Shop this week to sample its doughnut muffins, as big as a fist and enrobed with sugar coating, that will be available at Crave. Take a look at the Kentucky.com video for that and other sweet treats from Dutch’s, now open for retail business at 185 Pasadena Drive, No. 150. Phone is 859-935-5623.
▪ Chef Ouita Michel will be bringing other James Beard-celebrated women chefs to Lexington for an event March 14 at the Apiary, 218 Jefferson Street, to benefit FoodChain, which provides education on urban agriculture and brings cooking education into area elementary schools.
The event will be the first ever Food Equity and Access Sustains Tomorrow, spotlighting great food from top chefs while tacking questions about America’s food system.
Michel said in a news release that the women “will spotlight new ways to provide fresh food education and access to our community. The fact that each of these women are committed to food justice in their home communities shows the power that chefs can yield by using their culinary skills to cultivate change in our local food systems.”
The event includes six dishes showing each chef’s distinct style, hors d’oeuvres by Michel and craft cocktail pairings. Tickets are $75 for the 6:30 to 9 p.m. event and include dinner, a welcome cocktail and two drink tickets.
The chefs are Abra Berens, Local Foods Chicago; Jamilka Borges, Spoon in Pittsburgh; Joy Crump, who worked at Woodfire Grill; Amy Brandwein, chef and owner of Centrolina in Washington, D.C.; and Asha Gomez, Cardamom Hill Restaurant, Atlanta.
▪ Ilias Pappas has opened a new bistro inside the Euclid Avenue Kroger. The bistro serves food from Athenian Grill and Taaza Grill.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Pappas operates two other Athenian Grill locations, at 313 South Ashland Avenue and at 115 North Locust Hill Drive.
▪ Barbara Harper Bach is beginning to market her wedding cookbook, “The Southern Wedding Cooking Clinic,” at My Favorite Things spring open house on Old Rosebud Road at Hamburg Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 to April 1. She will also offer the book at the Diamond Rings and Pretty Things Wedding Show in the Bluegrass room at the Lexington Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9.
Bach will offer free sample tastings from the wedding cookbook.
The book sells for $32 and can be ordered from Bach’s website, Bluegrasscookingclinic.com.
▪ So you think you have a killer recipe? Kentucky Monthly magazine wants to hear from you.
Submit a favorite original recipe for a chance to win prizes including an overnight stay for two at The Ruin Bed & Breakfast in Woodford County. Deadline is March 10. Submit recipes at the Kentucky Monthly website. Last year’s winner was submitted by Kyle Wilson of Hardin, for bison with bourbon bacon butter and pickled onions.
▪ This from Frisch’s Restaurants, home of the Big Boy and wondrous hot fudge cake: Frisch’s has successfully lobbied to create the first National Tartar Sauce Day. (I know you’re saying, how did I live without this?)
Tartar Sauce Day will be held each year on the first Friday of Lent — which this year is March 3.
So go wild and dip your fries in tartar sauce. Slather it atop hush puppies. And read the history behind tartar sauce on the Frisch’s website. You can use it to enter for a chance to win a free 16-ounce jar of Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce.
▪ The Paper Plate is closing Friday, and almost none of you have heard of it. But it’s important in Herald-Leader circles.
The Paper Plate has no website and served few people outside 100 Midland Avenue. But it has fed Herald-Leader employees and those companies, including the United Way, that rent space at 100 Midland Avenue, for 15 years.
Chef Donna Stewart ladled up generous servings of favorites including taco salad, meat loaf, chicken salad and olive nut spread, and a burger that always made Friday lunch a treat, among other items. She allowed cash-strapped employees to run tabs and allowed us to order just about any bizarre combination we could think of, if she had the ingredients to make it come true. She was unfailingly kind when serving grumpy people who were under deadline all the time.
The Paper Plate will be missed. We have vending machines, but they aren’t much for taco salad.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
