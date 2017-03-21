New Lexington restaurant gets its tuna all the way from Hawaii

Restaurant News & Reviews
More Videos
Dutch's Bake Shop on Pasadena Drive is bringing its donut muffin to the sold out Crave Donut Fest on March 4. The idea for the sugary treat came to Chef Jessica VanHouten one night.
Need a treat to celebrate this holiday day of eating? Try one of these classic fried New Orleans treats covered in powered sugar.
Jonathan Lundy recently opened Corto Lima on the corner of W Short Street and Limestone. His goal was have a fast, fresh menu offering his take on Latino food.
Looking for local restaurants to celebrate Fat Tuesday with you? The LexGo Eat team gives you some ideas and other food news.
Need a date idea for Feb. 14? We've got 'em. And we've eaten at Lockbox and Carson's recently, and we'll tell you about it.
Allen Warford, who also works with A Cup of Commonwealth, introduces Chocolate Holler to the LexGo Eat team. Take a peak at their specialty hot chocolates and sipping chocolates.
Where are you taking your sweetie for Valentine's Day? The LexGo Eat team has some ideas. And, we share news about a much anticipated restaurant opening and a Central Kentucky franchise that specializes in steaks and salad bars.
LexGo Eat takes a trip to Skewers for Mediterranean cuisine, which included a hearty portion of protein, homemade bread, hummus and garlic sauce. The restaurant, located on Tiverton Way, has been open since Thanksgiving but recently had its grand opening.
Food news this week includes West Sixth introducing a new beer, Bluegrass Farmers' Market announcing opening day, IGA coming to Romany Road and much more with the LexGo Eat team and special guest sports reporter Josh Moore.
Much has happen around the turn of the year, in regards to food news. The LexGo Eat team keeps you up-to-date on all that is happening with restaurants around Lexington.