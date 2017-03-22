Holly Hill Inn serving American steakhouse menu through April 1

Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street in Midway, will be featuring an “American steakhouse” menu through April 1.
The menu features several USDA prime cuts of beef served with classic steakhouse sides and sauces, including Béarnaise and Bordelaise. Other entrees, including fresh trout, house-made pasta, jumbo crab cakes, and jumbo shrimp, will be available.
Steaks available include prime strip loin, tenderloin, flat iron and Delmonico, which are seared in duck fat to add a richer taste.
The American steakhouse menu is available for dinner Thursday through Saturday, through April 1. Reservations are recommended. Call 859-846-4732.
▪ Honeywood, which is expected to open in April in The Summit at Fritz Farm, 4100 Nicholasville Road, has added three items to its menu: cast-iron escarole with gorgonzola dule and sunchoke Caesar dressing; roasted radicchio with avocado green goddess dressing, finished with sunchoke chips and braised endive finished with orange, saffron and citrus broth.
J. Alexander’s steakhouse is open at The Summit, with other businesses both retail and restaurant expected to follow in April. Go to LexGo.com to see our video features on J. Alexander’s.
▪ Pennsylvania-based candy maker R.M. Palmer has introduced its new products for Easter.
The new candies include “Big Bunny Bites,” four one-ounce foil-wrapped chocolated-flavored, filled eggs available in the flavors of peanut butter, smooth and creamy, and caramel. Also among the new confections is a “Snap & Share Rabbit,” 2.5 ounces of double-crisp bunny that snaps apart into seven pieces “for sharing and portion control,” according to the news release from R.M. Palmer. (We know you’re going to eat the whole thing, but candymakers have to make an effort to let you know you can stop at just a bunny ear or bunny foot or bunny belly.)
▪ We get a lot of news releases, but this one jumped out of the e-mail morass: “Healthy Snacks Under 200 Calories.”
Having restricted my intake of fats and carbs and sugar and given up my beloved diet soda, I was of course intrigued by any snack not a banana or a Larabar.
Among the snacks cited are AquaBall Natural Flavored Water (billed as “a naturally flavored water drink”) and Sparkling Ice flavored water, which are, let’s face it, not snacks. No matter how cute the packaging, they are water. Water, even at 0 calories, it’s not a snack. I hope we can agree on this.
Next stop is a list of things that are actual food: Gaea Organic Olive Snack Packs, The Little Kernel Miniature Popcorn Snacks, Carrington Farms Milled Flax Paks, Viki’s Granola and Munk Pack Oatmeal Fruit Squeezes.
▪ Costco is partnering with the Shipt company on home delivery, to be available to 50 markets and more than 30 million households by the end of 2017.
Nope, Kentucky is not in the initial service area, but Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee are, as is Columbus, Ohio.
Shipt members pay an annual $99 annual fee for an unlimited number of deliveries.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
