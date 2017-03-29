Southern Living readers pick Dudley’s as one of the South’s best

Dudley’s on Short has been selected for one of Southern Living’s Best in the South awards.
The magazine’s editors picked the initial entrants for the contest, and more than 22,000 Southern Living readers voted to select the ultimate winners.
The description of the restaurant states: “Its location across from the Lexington Farmers’ Market makes this spot produce-centric. Owner Debbie Long holds a reputation as horse country’s consummate hostess.”
▪ Love your Lexington Distillery District, but tired of the gravel parking? Great news: The parking lot finishing began on Thursday. It will be a staged process, so have patience.
While work proceeds, overflow parking will be available on the east side of the five-story building with the mural on Manchester Street.
The lot will serve Goodfellas Distillery, Ethereal Brewing, Middle Fork Kitchen Bar, Crank and Boom Ice Cream Lounge, Elkhorn Tavern, Barrel House Distilling Co. and The Break Room.
▪ The 2017 Chevy Chase Whisky Trot will be held from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. April 12.
The trot is held with Maker’s Mark along with Happy and Healthy Ways, The Sage Rabbit, Chevy Chase Inn, Charlie Brown’s Restaurant and Louie’s Wine Dive.
Participants will be divided into four teams that will visit four establishments and sample Maker’s Mark cocktails and cuisine along with a “Trot Challenge.” The evening will end at Louie’s Wine Dive, where each team’s results will be compiled.
If all challenges are completed, the team will receive a prize and be entered to win a pair of grandstand seats to the 2017 Keeneland Spring Meet and the grand prize of brunch at the Sales Pavilion on April 14 for Maker’s 46 Mile Day at Keeneland.
The $55 fee includes cocktails, food and prizes; Lexington Bourbon Society members can register for $50. Proceeds benefit the Maker’s Mark Secretariat Center.
Register at the Lexington Bourbon Society website.
▪ Kentucky State Resort Parks will offer annual Easter buffets on April 16.
The menu at the resort park restaurants includes roast beef carved on the line; baked country ham; catfish and hush puppies; and a chef’s favorite entrée selection. The meal will also include fresh fruit, a cheese bar, garden vegetables, salad and desserts.
The price for adults is $19.50, $9.50 for ages 12 and younger, not including tax. The price includes a beverage. The buffet will be served starting at 11 a.m.
General Butler State Resort Park will have seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m.; call 502-732-4384. Buckhorn Lake will have a slightly different menu.
The Easter buffet closing times for the resort parks are 4 p.m.: Buckhorn Lake, Pine Mountain; 5 p.m.: Lake Cumberland, Kenlake, Kentucky Dam Village; 6 p.m.: Pennyrile Forest; 7 p.m.: Natural Bridge, General Butler, Carter Caves; 8 p.m.: Dale Hollow, Barren River, Rough River, Cumberland Falls, Jenny Wiley, Blue Licks Battlefield, Lake Barkley.
Several parks are planning egg hunts and other activities in April and on Easter Sunday. For more information, or to make lodging reservations, visit Parks.ky.gov.
▪ Greentree Antiques and Tearoom, 521 West Short Street, has posted its April menu: spring vegetable soup; citrus scone with lemon curd and Fayette cream; luncheon hot Brown; chicken salad, cucumber with Parmesan and olive nut sandwiches; rum pound cake, strawberry panna cotta and chocolate truffles; and spring tea blend.
Reservations are required; call 859-455-9660.
▪ West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth Street, is celebrating its fifth birthday.
“The Big Day” festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a Coffee Stout and Smithtown Seafood breakfast buffet. The first 300 people get custom playing cards from Cricket Press. The Sixfold Six: Wild Sour bottle release will take place at 1 p.m., and the Snake Cake tapping is set for 5 p.m. Birthday cupcakes will be served at 3 p.m. Live music starts at 6 p.m.
Exclusive pint glass giveaways will take place during the day.
▪ Josie’s in Georgetown, which opened at 1973 Lexington Road (U.S. Route 25) on March 21, says it will be adding dinner hours soon. It is currently open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Chatham’s, 496 East High Street, has made a slight name change.
The restaurant, which opened in 2014 as Chatham’s Southern Comfort Food in the former Ramsey’s downtown spot, is now Chatham’s Bistro and Bar.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
