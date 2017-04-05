Need a bunny cake and an Easter reservation? We’ve got your options right here

Martine’s Pastries, 1039 Industry Road, has cake, cookie and cupcake specials for Easter. Specials may be picked at the shop through 4 p.m. April 15, or ordered by phone at 859-231-9110.
The Easter menu includes triple chocolate cake, decorated with an Easter bunny hiding eggs inside the cake. Cost is $40 for a cake that serves 6 to 8; $60 for one that serves 12 to 16. Other flavors include carrot, yellow butter and raspberry, champagne and strawberry, and pistachio.
Cupcakes iced in cream-cheese frosting and decorated with confection eggs, flower or carrots are $3.50 and available in yellow butter, chocolate, pistachio, almond, strawberry, orange, red velvet, lemon and carrot. Iced sugar cookies are $2.75.
▪ Donut Days Bakery is offering iced chick cookies ($1.89), bunny cookies ($1.89) and tie-dye cookies ($1.89), as well as egg-shaped bonbons ($1.99), Easter cakes in white or chocolate ($24.99), and hot-cross buns (75 cents) for Easter.
Pre-orders are appreciated. Donut Days has locations at 185 Southland Drive, 859-277-9494; 814 Euclid Avenue, 859-269-8223; and 330 Eastern Bypass in Richmond, 859-623-9008.
▪ Taylor Made farm, the home of newly retired race horse California Chrome, is now booking private events.
The 1,100-acre farm gives guests a behind-the-scenes equine experience. The family-owned farm breeds, raises and consigns Thoroughbreds for owners and trainers from around the world.
“We have wonderful hotels and meeting spaces for corporations and other groups planning events in Central Kentucky,” said VisitLEX vice president of sales and services Marci Krueger-Sidebottom. “With the addition of Taylor Made, we can offer conventions a venue they will find nowhere else in the world.”
Taylor Made partnered with management company Destination Bluegrass to schedule and manage arrangements with event sponsors. The company helped Taylor Made create four package options named for famous stakes winners for private and corporate events.
For customized packages and more information, or to schedule an event, go to Taylormadeadvantage.com/events, call 859-263-7822 or email info@DestinationBluegrass.net.
▪ Dudley’s is continuing its Sunday Suppers to allow diners to try the restaurant in a more casual and affordable way.
On Sunday, Dudley’s offers a first course of arugula, Parmesan and lemon vinaigrette; second course, fresh tagliatelle pasta and bolognese sauce; and a dessert of panna cotta, strawberries and basil for $30.
The restaurant has also posted its Easter brunch menu which is $35 for adults, $15 for children.
The adult menu offers three courses. Options for the first course include cornmeal fried green tomatoes, deviled eggs, chilled spring pea soup and local baby greens. Second course options include Scotch eggs, local egg frittata, quiche, braised spring lamb shank, seared salmon, gemelli pasta and grilled flat-iron steak. Dessert offerings include homemade carrot cake, strawberry shortcake and flourless chocolate cake.
▪ The Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike, has opened the 19th Hole Restaurant Lounge.
The new space includes a makeover of the former golf lounge space. New furnishings, a new bar and an outdoor patio have been added. The $200,000 renovation features new decor throughout the club, golf shop and locker rooms, including new furniture, carpet and flooring.
The 19th Hole is open to the public as well as hotel guests, and serves casual food and beverages. A spring menu features Kentucky fare.
▪ Portofino, 249 East Main Street, will be open Easter Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. The restaurant will offer its full dinner menu plus seasonal specials, including spring lamb. For reservations, call 859-253-9300.
Portofino’s sister restaurant, Serafini in Frankfort, 243 West Broadway Street, will serve Easter dinner from noon to 7 p.m. For reservations, call 502-875-5599.
▪ Noodle Nirvana, 315 Chestnut Street in Berea, donates a percentage of its proceeds to a local nonprofit, the New Opportunity School for Women, also in Berea.
The school improves financial, educational and personal circumstances of low-income, middle-aged women in Appalachia.
▪ Stella’s Kentucky Deli, 143 Jefferson Street, will be offering Friday brunch during the Keeneland spring meet through April 28.
The restaurant will open at 10 a.m. with its full brunch and lunch menu available until 2 p.m.
▪ Azur Restaurant and Patio, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, No. 550, will serve a special Easter offering by chef Jeremy Ashby — a skillet of cornbread, a hot Brown, salmon quiche, spring lamb and more — as a thanks to local producers who supply Azur. Call for reservations at 859-296-1007.
Azur’s sister restaurant, Brasabana Cuban Cuisine, 841 Lane Allen Road, is offering a brunch special of salmon croquette Benedict from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner specials from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. feature a crab-stuffed avocado salad with cilantro aioli as an appetizer with an entrée of grilled lamb chops with saffron mashed potatoes and asparagus. Call for reservations at 859-303-5573.
▪ Insomnia Cookies, 433 Jersey Street, is bringing back its Lemon White Chocolate Chip Cookie. The flavor has not been available since 2015.
Insomnia Cookies offers nine traditional cookie flavors, three deluxe flavors, eight rotating ice cream flavors, cookie cakes and brownies. Delivery is available; get details at Incomniacookies.com
▪ Howlin’ Wolf Farm, 450 South Yarnallton Pike, is asking its CSA members to nominate a family for a donation share by sending an email explaining who needs it and why they’re a good choice. The farm is donating 10 shares this year to families in need.
▪ Barbara Harper Bach will be at Mason on Main, 70 South Main Street in Winchester, on May 13 with her wedding cookbook, “The Southern Wedding Cooking Clinic” ($32). The cookbook is 350 pages of menus and recipes for engagement parties, wedding showers, bridemaid’s luncheons, rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions.
