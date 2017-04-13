New-old West Sixth brew, Easter dining, Reese Witherspoon gives Dudley’s love

West Sixth Brewing has announced it plans to release a classic West Sixth beer — the Transylvania Tripel — in cans.
Ben Self, West Sixth co-founder, said the Transylvania Tripel is one of the first beers that West Sixth ever brewed. The beer is a traditional Belgian-style Tripel, big and sweet with notes of honey and spice and herbal flavors derived from a mix of Belgian yeasts. The beer will be canned in four-packs as a limited release.
▪ The Speakeasy at the Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester Street, is starting its new bourbon series with a Bourbon 101 class followed by a special menu bourbon-themed dinner. The class will be led by professional bourbon educator Tim Knittel, and participants will learn how to taste bourbon for flavor and the different styles within the bourbon category.
The tasting will include a flight of six spirits from “white dog” right off the still to small batch, single barrel and finished bourbons.
Tickets are $60 per person, with an additional cash bar available. Call 859-608-6221 to reserve a seat.
Easter eats
▪ Clawdaddy’s, 128 North Broadway, has Easter specials available to order for takeout.
Lobster Deviled Eggs are available, and they can also be made with crab meat or Maine sweet shrimp.
Jonah Crab Cakes are available in appetizer size by the dozen. Lobster, crab meat or shrimp salads are available by the pint or quart. Lobster bisque and clam chowder are available by the quart.
The specials can be picked up at the North Broadway location and ordered by phone at 859-258-2529. Pickup is by 5 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Road, is offering an Easter buffet from noon to 4 p.m., then the regular menu from 4 to 10 p.m.
The buffet will include mimosas and Bloody Marys, pork, beef brisket, chicken, ribs, fried catfish, Bayou trout with shrimp and crab topping, crawfish étouffée, barbecued shrimp and garlic crab legs, as well as a bounce house and the Easter Bunny for kids. The cost is $25 for adults, $12 for children.
▪ Actress Reese Witherspoon’s “Southern Style Blog,” in support of her Draper James clothing brand, says that for Easter dinner she loves honey-baked ham and biscuits — “and carrots, of course!”
The Southern-style carrot recipe that follows is from Dudley’s on Short. It’s chef Mark Richardson’s harissa and smoked maple roasted carrots, cardamom, pistachio and ash.
Here’s the recipe:
1 pound baby heirloom carrots, washed and trimmed
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon harissa paste
Kosher salt to taste
3 egg whites
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
½ tablespoon fresh cardamom, picked and ground fine
¾ cup sugar
1 small sweet potato
Vegetable oil
¼ cup pure maple syrup (smoked or plain)
2 ounces pistachios, minced fine
For the carrots: Mix olive oil and harissa. Toss with the carrots and roast in a preheated 425-degree oven on a sheet tray for 15 minutes. Season with kosher salt. Rest.
For the meringue: In a mixing bowl, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar and cardamom until foamy. Gradually add sugar and mix until soft peaks form. Place in a piping bag with a medium flat tip.
For the ash: Peel and dice the sweet potato. Toss with enough vegetable oil to coat, then bake in a 375-degree oven on a cookie sheet for 45 minutes, tuning every 10 minutes, or until the pieces have started drying out and browning. Let cool and place in a spice grinder. Grind to a powder. Reserve.
To plate: Arrange the carrots in the center of the plate. Drizzle carrots with smoked or plain maple syrup and sprinkle with pistachios and vegetable ash. With the piping bag, randomly place a few cardamom meringues around the plate and on the carrots. Burn with a blow torch or broil lightly in the oven till the meringues are golden brown.
In addition to the recipe, there is an interview with Richardson that includes his three favorite places to eat, aside from Dudley’s. Find it at Blog.draperjames.com. The next Draper James boutique will soon open in Lexington at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
