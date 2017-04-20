Get hoppy: Lexington Craft Beer Week is coming in May

Lexington’s craft brewers will host their fifth annual Lexington Craft Beer week, May 12 to 21.
The celebration will feature special events, tappings and tastings at bars and breweries across Lexington. It is sponsored by Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling, Blue Stallion Brewing, Brewgrass Trail, Country Boy Brewing, Ethereal Brewing, HopCat and West Sixth Brewing.
The event kicks off May 12 at a Lexington Legends game featuring a special local craft beer tasting area. Other kickoff events May 12 will be a Tap Takeover at HopCat, 410 West Short Street, and a collaborative beer release between Country Boy Brewing and West Sixth Brewing called Country Western Volume V.
Bottles and draft will be released May 12 at both Country Boy and West Sixth. Collaboration beers between Blue Stallion and Ethereal, and Ethereal and Mirror Twin, also will be released during the week.
Other events include special beer releases at each brewery, rare beer releases, a Pint Night at Pazzo’s featuring a selection of local brewed beers, events for cider lovers, a homebrewer event with Nate’s Coffee at Rock House, and a “Test Batch Takeover” at Blue Stallion, featuring experimental recipes created by home brewers. A beer festival, a beer cheese contest and beer-pairing dinners also will be featured.
For a full calendar of events, go to Lexbeerscene.com/LCBW.
▪ Speaking of beer, Lollyphile, a gourmet candy company in Austin Texas, is creating lollipops in flavors including IPA, lager and stout, in addition to a variety of wine- and cocktail-flavored pops.
If you don’t care for the taste of beer in your lollipop, the company offers blue cheese, absinthe, wasabi-ginger, sriracha, pan galactic gargle blaster (not making this up), breast milk (really not making this up), pizza and bourbon.
The pops sell in a pack of four for $8.
▪ Taste of the Bluegrass tickets are now on sale for $75 and will go up to $85 on May 1.
The event is 7 to 11 p.m. May 19 at Keeneland’s Keene Barn and Entertainment Center and will feature food and drinks from around Central and Eastern Kentucky, a live band and a silent auction.
Proceeds go to God’s Pantry food bank. Tickets may be bought securely from the God’s Pantry website, Godspantry.org.
▪ Nicholasville Now will hold its Kentucky Wine & Vine Fest weekend May 11 to 13.
There will be a Kentucky farm-to-table dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. May 11 behind the Jessamine County Courthouse, and a Kentucky Equine and Wine Tour on May 12.
The fest includes a dozen Kentucky wineries, Cooking with Kentucky Wine demonstrations by local chefs, a Run for the Merlot, a Creative Art League of Jessamine County Art Walk, and a Kentucky Good Life Expo, with arts, crafts and food trucks.
For info, go to Kywineandvine.com or email kywineandvinefest@gmail.com.
▪ Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street in Midway, will open its 2017 Wine and Cuisine dinner series April 23, with pourings and a menu from France’s Burgundy region.
Holly Hill Inn owner Chris Michel and Wine Guild director Steve Mancuso have chosen white and red wines from Bugundy to be paired with food from chef Tyler McNabb. Special flights, bottles and wines by the glass will be offered.
Menu offerings include a handmade puff pastry tart of wild Burgundian escargots; wild-caught Louisiana frog legs with cream, roast garlic, lemon zest and puree of parsley; Comte puff pastry filled with Comte Mornay; local lettuces in a Dijon vinaigrette, croustade with Époisses and lightly pickled shallots and toasted hazelnuts; and Hidden Haven Kentucky beef marinated in red burgundy, slow-cooked with pearl onions, buttered mushrooms, new potatoes and lardons of bacon, served with warm marinated asparagus.
Dessert is a custard tart with strawberries macerated in cassis.
Other dates in the series are June 25, Northern Italy (Piedmont wines); July 16, Spain (Spanish wines); Aug. 20, Southern Italy (Southern Italian and Sicilian wines); Sept. 17, South America Asado (wines from Chile and Argentina; and Oct. 15, Central Europe (wines from Germany and Austria).
Cost for the four-course menu is $40, plus wine, tax and service. Call 859-846-4732 or go to Hollyhillinn.com for reservations.
▪ First Watch, which has Lexington restaurants at 1080 South Broadway, 3071 Richmond Road and 2251 War Admiral Way, has a promotion coming up for both Mother’s Day, May 14 and Father’s Day, June 18.
The breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant will offer mothers a free box of chocolates on Mother’s Day and fathers a free bag of Royal Cup coffee on Father’s Day.
The restaurant company also is offering $20 in Bonus Bucks for every $100 in gift cards bought during a single visit through June 18. The Bonus Bucks will be redeemable June 19 through July 31, and the gift cards never expire.
▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, is now offering its Smokehouse Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sundays.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
