Taco Tico went looking for a new location, Facebook went wild

We’re a shade late to this party, but Taco Tico on Boardwalk’s Facebook post asking customers if they would like a second location in the Lane Allen/Garden Springs area yielded more than 700 replies.
Taco Tico used to have numerous Kentucky locations, and was in many cases the first taste of tacos and burritos for many Kentuckians. Its TexMex-style food has a peppery, burgery taste that is apparently tough to duplicate.
After the March 26 post, Taco Tico fans suggested many sites for the new location, including: Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, Versailles, Danville, Harrodsburg, Berea, Frankfort, Georgetown, Somerset, Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, Winchester, Barbourville, Maysville, Stanford, Cynthiana, Florence, Pikeville, Louisville, Hardinsburg, Owensboro, Corbin, Whitesburg, Ashland, London, Richmond and Mount Sterling.
Other suggestions included the Waddy exit off I-64, Palomar Centre,Woodhill, Hamburg, the food court at Fayette Mall, Nicholasville Road, Harrodsburg Road, Tates Creek Road, Southland Drive, the former Applebee’s location on Richmond Road, Park Hills shopping center, South Broadway and Masterson Station.
▪ In similar news, tacos are coming to the Pepper Rickhouse off Manchester Street, according to an April 25 Facebook post by Block + Lot Real Estate.
A Taco Spot will feature tacos and tequila on the patio looking out over the Town Branch Creek.
▪ Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen is opening its third Lexington location, at 2200 War Admiral Way in Hamburg at the former Tom + Chee store, on May 15.
Free lemonade and prizes will be given to the first 100 customers after the store opens at 10:30 a.m. Come to any of the three Lexington Vinaigrette stores (North Broadway, Sharkey Way and Hamburg) and enter a raffle to win one of 3 CSAs from Crooked Row Farm. Or go to Vinaigrette’s Facebook page to enter for a chance to win free salads for a year.
▪ May is National Burger Month, so you know what to do. Find or cook yourself a mess of burgers, and love the protein. (Or, if you’re vegetarian, get a veggie burger. BurgerFi at 141 Rojay Drive does a great one, and the upcoming Shake Shack at The Summit in Lexington has a tasty mushroom burger. Shake Shack opens May 11.)
Back Yard Burgers is offering a deal for its 30th anniversary. The restaurants are throwing back the price of their Classic Burgers to $1.87 on May 19th. That was the original price when the restaurant opened in 1987.
All customers who donate any amount to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign can purchase the burger for $1.87.
▪ Zatarain’s is plugging May 10, National Shrimp Day, with online recipes for easy stovetop shrimp boil, zesty bacon wrapped shrimp, slow cooker chicken and shrimp jambalaya and shrimp and veggie cilantro lime rice.
Go to Mccormick.com/zatarains for recipes.
▪ The Red Mile is offering a special menu for Derby Day. Tickets are $50 for the Derby buffet in the Clubhouse, which will include burgoo, spare ribs with Kentucky Black BBQ Sauce, Appalachian Potato Salad, Black Bottom Banana Pie and Stack Cake.
Keeping it casual outside the clubhouse? In the grandstand Mint Juleps will be sold for $5.25 and a Kentucky Hot Brown for $12.
▪ Grillfish Restaurant, 265 North Limestone, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Mother’s day serving freshly sourced seafood, steaks, chops and pasta.
Grillfish offers 1.5 pound Maine lobsters and authentic Boston Clam Chowder. Reservations are available at (859)469-8673.
▪ Portofino, 249 East Main Street, will be open Mother’s Day for dinner from noon-8 p.m. Spring specials include Farmer’s Market produce, which will be offered along with the full menu. Seafood, steaks, pasta (including in-house cheese ravioli and Critchfield’s veal meatballs) are featured, plus a Kentucky Hot Brown and gourmet burgers.
Reservations are available at (859)253-9300.
▪ Serafini, 243 West Broadway, in Frankfort, will offer dinner from noon-7 p.m. n Mother’s day with full cocktail service available.
Spring specials will be prepared by chefs Jeff Keatley and John Miller, who recently returned from Lockbox at 21C hotel. For reservations, call (502)875-5599.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
