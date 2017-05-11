Name this huge, messy burger for A&W and get a $100 gift card

A&W Restaurants is bringing back the Pimento FGT BLT. For obvious reasons, it would like to change the name to something catchier than Pimento Fried Green Tomato Bacon Lettuce Tomato (Burger).
The person who comes up with the best name will win a $100 A&W gift card. Enter the online contest at Bit.ly/2qsfDWP.
▪ Chef Mark Richardson at Dudley’s, 259 West Short Street, has created some new dishes for Mother’s Day brunch.
A choice of dish is available in each of three courses for $35. Guests may start with a chilled white gazpacho with green almonds, pickled strawberries and cucumber. Brown butter and chive-crusted salmon also is available, as is a dessert offering of almond financier cupcake with raspberry, whipped lemon frosting and topped with edible nasturtiums. (Financier cupcakes are so named because they resemble gold bars.)
Call for reservations at 859-252-1010. The full menu can be seen at Dudleysonshort.com.
▪ Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Road, is hosting a Mother’s Day buffet of pork, brisket, ribs, chicken, garlic crab legs, barbecued shrimp, fried catfish, crawfish étouffée, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cabbage, potato salad and desserts.
The buffet is available noon to 4 p.m., and the regular menu is 4 to 10 p.m. There will be live music all day. Call 859-913-5611 or visit Proudmarybbq.com.
▪ Wild Thyme, 1060 Chinoe Road No. 108, will offer a Mother’s Day chef’s-table brunch with a made-to-order omelet station, buffet and waffle bar, along with mimosas and sparkling grapefruit cocktails.
Children are welcome, with children’s activities, a kid-friendly menu and supervision in the “kid’s kitchen” for ages 4 to 7.
Seating is limited. Call 859-523-2665. The brunch is $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 10 and older, and $5 for children younger than 10.
▪ Clawdaddy’s, 128 North Broadway, offers mothers a complimentary dessert with a shellfish roll or other entree bought on Mother’s Day.
Along with its regular menu, Clawdaddy’s will offer a prix fixe menu of $31 for three courses: lobster bisque or clam chowder, or lobster deviled eggs; lobster fritatta or crabmeat fettucine, or a lobster, crabmeat and shrimp brioche bread pudding; and for dessert, blueberry cheesecake or dark chocolate ganache gelato.
For takeout, the restaurant will offer lobster bisque or clam chowder by the quart; lobster, crabmeat or shrimp salad by the pint or quart; and lobster, crabmeat or shrimp deviled eggs by the dozen. Order at 859-259-2529 and pick up and 128 North Broadway by 6 p.m. May 13.
▪ Delicacies Jewelry, which bills itself as “the world’s first and only full-line of jewelry for epicureans,” is offering food-inspired jewelry, including lobster, pepper, avocado, artichoke, pig, chicken, garlic and crab. Give your loved one the gift that says, “Mom, enjoy this sterling silver bit of double entendre. Bet that 36 hours of labor seems worth it now, huh?” A chicken pendant is $60.
The release says that each piece of jewelry creates “Delicacies Dollars, donated to a nonprofit organization that fights hunger and food insecurity.” Find the items at Delicaciesjewelry.com.
▪ Father’s Day also is coming, so the Punk Collection of Nachtmann tumblers is being pitched for the dad who once wore a green mohawk and accessorized with safety pin piercings and can now afford nostalgic glassware that reminds him of Johnny Rotten because it has tactile projections like the studded jackets and boots of old.
A whiskey tumbler and decanter set is listed for about $120.
▪ The new Blaze Pizza, opening Monday at 2305 Sir Barton Way in Hamburg, will host a free pizza day Tuesday.
Free 11-inch pizzas will be given from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (any toppings, no restrictions) to anyone who likes Blaze on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat.
The Hamburg restaurant is the pizza chain’s second in Lexington and its fifth in Kentucky.
▪ Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fest is coming up noon to 8 p.m. May 20, at the Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine Street.
More than 60 breweries will be represented, with 200 beers available for sampling. Kentucky Proud food will be available. Live music performers include Grayson Jenkins, Jordan English and Marble Creek Rangers.
Kentucky’s only professional beer competition award, the Commonwealth Craft Beer Cup, will be awarded at about 4 p.m.. Tickets are $30 in advance at Us.alltechbrewsandfood.com, $35 at the door.
▪ J. Render’s BBQ, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, is offering a three-course dinner and beer pairing with Kentucky Ale master brewer Ken Lee on Thursday to celebrate Lexington Craft Beer Week. Reservations are required, and space is limited. Call 859-533-9777 to reserve a table.
First course is Fried “Oh No You Didn’t” balls of pulled pork, smoked macaroni and cheese, and barbecue sauce. Second course is smoked salmon with rice pilaf and grilled asparagus. Third course is Nancy’s banana pudding. Each course will be paired with a barrel-aged beer.
J. Render’s Smokehouse Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, and it features brisket hash, chicken and waffles, plus Render’s Bloody Mary and mimosas. Every Tuesday evening, smoked prime rib is served from 5 p.m. to close.
▪ Texas Roadhouse at 3029 Richmond Road is now 22 years old. That makes it the company’s fourth official restaurant, but the first of its kind and the template for the other 518 restaurants that have opened across the nation since.
A company news release said the Lexington store was first in several areas, including: first to feature a Native American mural on its walls, which is now a fixture in all Texas Roadhouse stores, and first to display taxidermy figures including bison and armadillos, which are now featured at every store.
▪ The Village Idiot gastropub, 307 West Short Street, is now open for lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The building housing The Village Idiot was once a post office, which opened about 1825.
▪ La Petite Delicat dessert shop, formerly of 445 South Ashland, has moved to 722 National Avenue. The dessert shop specializes in French macarons.
▪ Ted’s Montana Grill will open its second restaurant in Lexington on June 5 at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
Founded by media titan Ted Turner and restaurateur George McKerrow Jr., the restaurant offers the largest bison menu in the world. The first Lexington restaurant is at 2304 Sir Barton Way in Hamburg.
▪ The Bluegrass Farmers Market at 1837 Plaudit Place, at the Liquor Barn in Hamburg, is now open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Produce includes lettuces, kale, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, collards and Swiss chard. Meats include beef and pork. Also available are eggs, hanging floral baskets, vegetable plant transfers, potted flowers and herbs, jams, jellies, baked goods and cut flowers.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
Comments