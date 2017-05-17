Brunch restaurant Famous Toastery is seeking possible sites in Lexington

Famous Toastery is looking for at least three spots in Lexington.
Famous Toastery began in 2005 in Huntersville, N.C., in a small house-turned-restaurant where Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. It became a franchise system in 2013. The chain claims that it is “breaking through the boring casual breakfast segment” and that “every server is your server.”
Its breakfast dishes include the Country Benedict (with biscuit, sausage gravy and country ham); flapjacks with flavors including apple cinnamon, coconut and chocolate chip; gluten-free items; and omelets with ingredients including tofu and boursin.
▪ Equus Run winery is celebrating is 19th anniversary from noon to 5 p.m. May 21. There will be live music from 1 to 4 p.m. in the tasting room gardens area.
Anniversary cake and snacks will be available.
Equus Run is at 1280 Moores Mill Road in Midway.
The winery’s “Tunes in the Vines” series will be back beginning May 28 with The Twiggenburys. The music is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. each Sunday at the Event Barn.
▪ The Bluegrass BBQ Fest will be June 9 to 10 in downtown’s Courthouse Square, featuring pitmasters, grilling demos, music, a backyard pitmaster competition, and family fun activities.
Big Ass Services is the presenting sponsor and the official bourbon is Jim Beam. Hours are 5 to 11 p.m. June 9 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 10.
For more information, go to Bluegrassbbqfest.com.
▪ Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Road, is holding a rum dinner at 7 p.m. May 23. The menu has a first course of wild greens salad tossed with an orange-honey vinaigrette, with dried cherries, orange supremes, candied ginger and topped with mojo-grilled shrimp, paired with Havana Club El Presidente; a second course of prune and Applewood smoked brisket over garlic roasted smashed purple potatoes with grilled asparagus and an apricot-guava BBQ sauce, paired with Bacardi 8; and a third course, peanut butter and banana semifreddo topped with a strawberry-coconut cream reduction, paired with Bacardi Banana.
Call for reservations at 859-303-5573.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman.
Comments