Wine bar opens at The Summit; four eateries coming in August

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar has opened at The Summit at Fritz Farm, at the corner of Nicholasville Road and Man O’ War Boulevard. The wine bar had a soft opening last week and is now open for dinner, beginning at 4 p.m. The restaurant hopes to add lunch and brunch by the end of August.
This is the first location in Kentucky for CRÚ, which specializes in sophisticated but unpretentious service. CRÚ boasts a wine list with more than 300 selections, some 80 premium wines by the glass, 15 wine flights that change daily and a Napa-style menu with items such as lobster & shrimp potstickers, charcuterie, stone-fired pizza, filet mignon, lemon thyme roasted chicken and artisan cheese plates.
CRÚ is the latest of 75 restaurants and shops opening at The Summit, a $156 million mixed-use development. Thirteen restaurants have opened so far, including Honeywood, J. Alexander’s, Shake Shack, Steel City Pops, and more.
Four more restaurants will open at The Summit soon: Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Grimaldi’s Brick Oven Pizza, CoreLife Eatery, and Babalu Tapas & Tacos. The Barn, a food hall with local vendors, is scheduled to open in September. Both Grimaldi’s and CoreLife are scheduled to open Aug. 11.
▪ Lockbox, 167 West Main Street, in the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, is hosting a special dinner at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 to benefit the Appalachian Food Summit, a community of writers, chefs, farmers, scholars, community activists and traditional mountain food enthusiasts who support a sustainable future for Appalachian food and people.
The four-course dinner will be served family style, and each course will be prepared by a different regional chef, including Lockbox’s chef Jonathan Searle, chef Annie Pettry of Decca in Louisville, chef Ouita Michel of Holly Hill Inn in Midway, chef Levon Wallace of Gray & Dudley in Nashville and chef Mark Richardson of Dudley’s. Food writer Ronni Lundy will present thoughts on Appalachian food culture. Tickets are $95 per person and seating is limited. Advanced reservations are required. For reservations, call 859-899-6860.
▪ The Wrigley Taproom, 207 South Main Street in Corbin, will host another Appalachian Food Summit fundraiser, called A Corbin Cornbread Convocation, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15. Tickets are $70 and include five courses from chef Kristin Smith and a signature cocktail, Bathtub Gin Bubbly. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
▪ Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive, is offering a special catering menu for Picnic with the Pops, which is Aug. 18-19 at Keeneland. You can chooser on-site delivery at 7 p.m. or pick up your order at the store.
Select from a family-style menu two appetizers from smoked deviled eggs, salad or wings; for an entree, either bourbon-glazed whole smoked salmon, smoked brisket or pulled pork; two sides, including mac n’ tcheese, potato salad, baked beans, green beans and black-eyed pea salad; and get bourbon bread pudding for dessert. Call 859-281-1116 for prices and to reserve your order.
▪ On Friday, Local Feed in Georgetown is hosting a Seed to Feed dinner at Yuko-En on the Elkhorn, 700 US 25 in Georgetown. The dinner, with chef Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen and chef Justin Thompson of Local Feed, begins at 6:30 p.m. It’s $60 per person plus tax; the dinner is a benefit for the Japanese garden. Menu and tickets are available online at localfeedky.com.
▪ The Holly Hill Inn, 426 North Winter Street in Midway, is serving a French vegan dinner Aug. 5 created by guest chef Sherry Hall, a longtime friend of owner Ouita Michel. “The menu includes vegan versions of classic French dishes, including a cheese course and desserts like chocolate mousse and crème brûlée.” The highlight: boeuf bourguignon vègètalien. Wine pairings by the glass and bottle will be available, and cocktail specials.
Reservations are available for the 8 p.m. seating. Tables for two are very limited and will be reserved first come, first serve. Cost for event is $55, which includes tax and service. Go to bit.ly/2uDO3ad or call 859-846-4732.
▪ Honeywood, 110 Summit at Fritz Farm, is serving evening specials on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Chef Josh Smouse’s specials are: Monday, meat-and-three plate with dessert, $22.99; Tuesday, Wallace Station Fried Chicken plate with two sides, biscuit and dessert, $22.99; and Wednesday, four-vegetable plate with dessert, $15.99. No reservations. Call 859-469-8234 or go to honeywoodrestaurant.com.
▪ Lexington Diner, 124 North Upper Street, is now offering all-day breakfast service. New menus items will include the caprese omelet, cordon bleu biscuits, and bananas foster French toast. On the burger menu, there’s the Hot Momma Burger, featuring pico de gallo, guacamole, deep-fried jalapenos, and cheddar cheese. You can substitute a vegetarian, gluten-free black bean patty on any burger; it’s made with black beans, peppers, onion, oat flour, and a spice blend. Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Call 859-303-7308.
▪ Pre-sale tickets are available through Friday for the Crave Food & Music Festival, Aug. 12-13 at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Road. All food purchased inside the park must be made in Crave tickets. More than 50 vendors will be there, including Bella Notte, Bru Burger, Chef Doug’s Gourmet Foods, City BBQ, Confused Confections, Crank & Boom, D’s Cafe, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Fida’s Caribbean Cafe, Go Go Burger, GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos, Honnah Lee Bubble Tea, Hogfather’s BBQ & Catering, J’s Catering, Jasmine Rice, Joella’s Hot Chicken, Magee’s, Mark’s Feed Store, Mellow Mushroom, Noodles & Co., Old Kentucky Kettle Corn, Palmer’s Grill, Pollo Louisville, Red Mile Catering, Red State BBQ, Repicci’s Italian Ice, Rolling Oven, Rico’s Empanadas, Salsaritas, Sav’s Chill, Saul Good, Skewer’s, Spotz Gelato, StaxxBBQ, Stella’s Kentucky Deli, The Village Idiot, The Woodford Inn, Texas de Brazil and Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen.
▪ The League of Women Voters of Lexington is hosting a Wine & Cheese Tasting Membership Event from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12. Lexington area residents are invited to join League members for free wine tasting and food and to learn more about membership in the League and about wine making at Grimes Mill Winery, 6707 Grimes Mill Road. This event is free and open to the public. League membership is open both to women and men. Space is limited so guests are asked to RSVP by Aug. 9 via email lexingtonlwv@gmail.com or 859-494-3203.
▪ Mint Julep Tours has launched two new urban adventures — a sightseeing tour of Louisville landmarks called Discover Derby City ($59 per person) and a beer tour of the city’s craft breweries called Brew in the Lou ($79 per person.) Starting Aug. 18 and running through November, these new public tours join Mint Julep Tours’ current full-day bourbon tour offerings, which take travelers to three Kentucky distilleries every Thursday, Friday and Saturday year-round. For more information or to make reservations for any public tour, visit mintjuleptours.com or call 502-583-1433. Customized tours and private group outings are also available by request.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl.
Comments