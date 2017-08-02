Lexington caterer to open restaurant in new Blue Grass Stockyards

Lexington caterer DaRae Marcum, owner of DaRae and Friends, is opening a bricks-and-mortar restaurant in the new Blue Grass Stockyards at 4561 Iron Works Pike. The stockyards and the restaurant are scheduled to open Sept. 11.
Her Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery will serve breakfast and lunch, including a special hamburger ground for Hayden’s by JSW Farm The Chop Shop.
“We’re going to use their meat for our hamburgers. It will be one-third chuck, one-third brisket and one-third sirloin,” she said. “It’s delicious.”
The Chop Shop also will have a butcher shop on site selling cuts of meat in the retail space for the stockyards, which will replace those that burned down in Lexington in January 2016.
Marcum said the menu will be Southern “made-from-scratch” food such as homemade biscuits, jams and jellies.
“Our signature omelet will be pimento cheese, jalapeño peach jam and bacon,” she said. Chicken and biscuits and shrimp and grits will be available all day. For lunch, she’ll offer hamburgers and meat-and-two plates with rotating options. She’ll also have a Kentucky plate with country ham salad, benedictine and pimento cheese and homemade crackers.
For dessert, homemade carrot cake, brownies and cookies will be available.
The restaurant, which can seat 100, will occupy one of the retail spots at the stockyards, along with the butcher shop.
Amber McCall, stockyards office manager, said that R.T. Outfitters, which has Western and active wear, will have a store, as will Breeders Farrier Supply.
McCall said there also will be pop-up retail space for things like equipment sales, vets, and other sellers.
Marcum said that the cattle auctions on Monday and sometimes on Tuesday will generate a large volume of business but she also expects to draw customers from the nearby Kentucky Horse Park and from the Interstate, as well as tours of the stockyards.
Marcum also will do catering at the facility, including several events booked for later this year, and hopes to host “bourbon and steak” dinners once a month.
If you go
Blue Grass Regional Marketplace, 4561 Iron Works Pike, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony 1 p.m. Sept. 8. Grand opening of the new stockyards and Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery will be 8 a.m. Sept. 11.
